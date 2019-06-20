Top 10 Best Seller Games In May 2019 –Mortal Kombat 11 Wins The Crown Again News oi-Karan Sharma

Gaming Industry is booming like anything across the world and with the launch of so many interesting games, the companies behind the development of the games are also doing good business. In the latest report, NPD Group has released a report for May 2019 which discloses that which game and consoles was the best seller in the United States in the month of May. It seems Nintendo Switch has given good competition to other consoles in terms of sales.

While talking about the games Mortal Kombat 11 become the best-seller in the US for the month of May. The game has maintained its position since April since the release of the game. PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone takes the second position followed by Total War: Three Kingdoms and Rage 2 on third and fourth position. Minecraft also managed to make it to the top 10 list again at second last place.

Grand Theft Auto V is maintaining its sale and acquires the fifth position by defeating the recently launched Rockstar game Red Dead Redemption II which secures the seventh place in the list.

According to the report, the game sale hit $262 million in the month of May which is actually the lowest for a May month. "In terms of new releases specifically, May 2019 is the lowest for a May month since May 1998," the NPD added.

Talking about the bestseller consoles the Nintendo Switch becomes the best seller of May 2019.

List Of Best Seller Games in May 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone Total War: Three Kingdoms Rage 2 Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption II MLB The Show 19 Minecraft NBA 2K19

