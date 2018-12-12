Mortal Kombat 11 premium edition leaked ahead of the official launch

The Mortal Kombat 11 is all set to release on April 23 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The company has also scheduled an event on January 17. It seems that the information about the Mortal Kombat 11 special edition, which may be called the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition has been leaked in GameStop Italy.

The leak also suggests that there is a season pass or Kombat Pass which includes six additional characters. The listing of this edition is still available on the GameStop Italy website, but the information about the Battle Pass has been removed.

"Mortal Kombat is back and is more fit than ever in this new and fantastic evolution of the iconic title. Now you can customize the variants of your fighters down to the smallest detail, gaining unprecedented control over the aesthetics of the characters. The new graphics engine renders in the smallest details every crushed skull and torn heart, immersing yourself completely in the action of the most bloody scenes. In addition, the new list of fighters includes unpublished characters and the Classics of the series, protagonists of fantastic movies in the story mode of the epic saga that has been going on for more than 25 years, reads the website.

Game Features

- The new game engine, with even more bloody and bloody scenes

- New personalization system, with clothes, accessories and move sets never seen before

- New Fatality as well as a new GoreTech system to make the performances even more brutal

- Very strong multiplayer component, entirely oriented towards the esports: personalization systems, daily news, constantly updated rewards and an improved matchmaking

Additional Contents

The Premium Edition includes:

- Steelcase

- Kombat Pass: 6 characters & 6 Battle pass

If you are really excited for the game then you can pre-order the Mortal Kombat 11 and it will give you access to the Mortal Kombat 11 beta.

