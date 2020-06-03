Valorant Video Game Released In India: How And Where To Download For Windows PC News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The number of gamers has spiked in recent times, specifically during the lockdown as people looked for new ways to pass time. Here's a new game that's hit the market and gaining in popularity: Valorant. The game, developed by Riot Games, is out now in India and most of Asia-Pacific and Europe.

What Is Valorant?

Valorant is a new free online first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games. There are multiple episodes in the game and the game's first episode, dubbed Ignition is already available to play. Valorant has a new map, Ascent, and is set mainly in Italy.

How To Download Valorant?

The Valorant game can be downloaded on your PC. To download, visit the official Valorant website > click on Play Now > which will ask you to login with your Riot Games account. If you don't have one, you can sign up for a new one. Once logged in, the page will redirect to the Valorant download page.

What Are Requirements To Download Valorant?

There are a couple of requirements that gamers are ensured to have before downloading Valorant. For one, make sure you have the latest graphics card. More recently, Nvidia released a "Valorant Game Ready Driver", with the numbered GeForce Game Ready 446.14 WHQL driver. This also brings support for Windows 10 May 2020 update, which has begun a global rollout.

The fight’s just getting started. VALORANT is out in the world and free to play now. Watch the full launch cinematic trailer at https://t.co/1ktCermuMv pic.twitter.com/miSwVTFJKE — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2020

How To Play Valorant In India?

Valorant is a Windows PC-only game. It is currently available in Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA), Russia, and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). And yes, the game is available in India to play since yesterday (2 June). Riot Games has been testing out Valorant in a closed beta for two months now. The beta has ensured to work on bug fixes, server crashes, game patches, and even player bans.

What Is Valorant Servers Status?

At the same time, it should be noted that if gamers were hoping to VPN in other places, Riot Games said that it isn't supporting regional transfers. Valorant also doesn't have any dedicated servers to India at the launch. Servers for the Middle East and South Asia are expected to be available later this year.

