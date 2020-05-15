ENGLISH

    Unreal Engine 5 Demo: PS5 With RDNA 2 Graphics Take Gaming To New Heights

    Epic Games has released new in-game footage of the upcoming game based on Unreal Engine 5. It is a new core technology that could take the computer graphics to the next level. According to the company, Unreal Engine 5 will be available for preview from early 2021 and the full release will happen in late 2021.

    Unreal Engine 5 Demo: PS5 With RDNA 2 Graphics

     

    This specific demo released by Epic Games is from PlayStation 5 powered by the AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture using Zen2 architecture. The demo footage “Lumen in the Land of Nanite” shows the improved visual fidelity and photorealism.

    In one of the scenes, called Nanite visualization shows so many geometric details that we have not seen on any game before. This has been created by comprising billions of polygons imported directly to unreal engine. The geometry on Nanite is scaled in real-time to maintain visual quality. This technology combined with ray-tracing will completely reinvent computer gaming graphics.

    Lumen is also another technology on Unreal Engine 5 that deals with how light reacts to various interreflections. The demo also shows chaos physics, destructions, Niagara VFX, convolution reverb, and ambisonics rendering. Games with this level of graphics will be available for consoles, PCs, Macs, and Android devices.

    You can watch the entire demo footage from the PlayStation 5 here. Make sure to watch in the highest possible resolution to get the best possible experience on what the next generation gaming console with Unreal Engine 5 is capable of. As the upcoming consoles will have more bandwidth, playing a game based on UE5 possibly at 4K resolution will offer cinema-like experience, especially when combined with a high-fidelity sound system.

     

    This demo also hints that a lot of gaming titles for the upcoming gaming consoles will be based on Unreal Engine 5. As of now, there is no information on the number of titles that might utilize UE5.

    gaming ps5 console
    Friday, May 15, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
    X