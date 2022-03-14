Just In
- 1 hr ago Telegram Gets Live-Streaming, Improved Interface With New Update: What Else In Store?
- 1 hr ago Best VPN Services Of 2022: Free iOS & Android VPN Apps For Netflix
- 1 hr ago WhatsApp Chats Transfer: How To Transfer WhatsApp Data From iPhone To Android Phones
- 1 hr ago Redmi Book Pro 2022 Launching On March 17 Alongside Redmi K50 Series; What To Expect
Don't Miss
- Sports Hardik Pandya checks in at NCA to appear for fitness test before IPL
- News Days after results, Swami Prasad Maurya alleges foul play with EVM votes
- Finance CPI Inflation India: February 2022 CPI Continues To Be Above RBI's Upper Limit
- Movies Archana Puran Singh: If Ever Navjot Singh Sidhu Decides To Come Back, I Am Always Willing To Move On
- Travel 7 Great Summer Beach Getaways
- Lifestyle Can't Stop Touching Your Face? 7 Tips To Stop Picking Your Face
- Education JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam Updates: Check Revised JEE Main 2022 April Session Exam Dates
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified To Range Rover Evoque Look-A-Like: Here Are All Details
Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Games: Here’s All You Need To Know
Vi aka Vodafone Idea has launched a new gaming service called Vi Games in India. This new service has been launched alongside a partnership with Nazara Technologies, a homegrown gaming company. The new service by Vi will let users access over 1,200 mobile games within the Vi app.
Notably, the new gaming section will be available via the Games tab under the Vi app, which is positioned between the Live TV and Home tabs. As per the company, Vi Games will provide an immersive gaming experience of both HTML5 and Android games across 10 genres including adventure, action, casual, arcade, racing, sports, puzzle, strategy, and fun.
Furthermore, Vi announced that the Vi Games will have casual gaming content initially and later include the ability to host social gaming and esports events. When it comes to availability, the service is available as a part of three categories including Free Games, Gold Games, and Platinum Games.
Vi Games: All Details You Need To Know
As per the official announcement, Vi Games will host more than 250 free games and there will not be any charges or in-game purchases, which makes it appealing. The Platinum Games will be available on a pay-per-download basis via a Platinum Pass, which will cost Rs. 25 to the postpaid users and Rs. 26 to the prepaid users.
The Gold Games will be available via Gold Pass, which will include 30 Gold games at Rs. 50 for the postpaid subscribers and Rs. 56 for the prepaid subscribers. There will be validity of 30 days for this pass. Furthermore, the telco announced that the postpaid users chose the plan worth Rs. 499 and above will get five free gold games each month.
Talking about the Vi Games service, the major focus area of the company is the digital content strategy and it intends to build a comprehensive play comprising most facets of gaming with the intention to establish Vi as a preferred destination for serious and casual gamers.
In partnership with Nazara Technologies, the company intends to elevate the gaming experience and offer consumers a wide bouquet of exclusive games available on the Vi app.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
14,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675