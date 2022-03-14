Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Games: Here’s All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea has launched a new gaming service called Vi Games in India. This new service has been launched alongside a partnership with Nazara Technologies, a homegrown gaming company. The new service by Vi will let users access over 1,200 mobile games within the Vi app.

Notably, the new gaming section will be available via the Games tab under the Vi app, which is positioned between the Live TV and Home tabs. As per the company, Vi Games will provide an immersive gaming experience of both HTML5 and Android games across 10 genres including adventure, action, casual, arcade, racing, sports, puzzle, strategy, and fun.

Furthermore, Vi announced that the Vi Games will have casual gaming content initially and later include the ability to host social gaming and esports events. When it comes to availability, the service is available as a part of three categories including Free Games, Gold Games, and Platinum Games.

Vi Games: All Details You Need To Know

As per the official announcement, Vi Games will host more than 250 free games and there will not be any charges or in-game purchases, which makes it appealing. The Platinum Games will be available on a pay-per-download basis via a Platinum Pass, which will cost Rs. 25 to the postpaid users and Rs. 26 to the prepaid users.

The Gold Games will be available via Gold Pass, which will include 30 Gold games at Rs. 50 for the postpaid subscribers and Rs. 56 for the prepaid subscribers. There will be validity of 30 days for this pass. Furthermore, the telco announced that the postpaid users chose the plan worth Rs. 499 and above will get five free gold games each month.

Talking about the Vi Games service, the major focus area of the company is the digital content strategy and it intends to build a comprehensive play comprising most facets of gaming with the intention to establish Vi as a preferred destination for serious and casual gamers.

In partnership with Nazara Technologies, the company intends to elevate the gaming experience and offer consumers a wide bouquet of exclusive games available on the Vi app.

Best Mobiles in India