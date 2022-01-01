Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Plan Relaunched With New Benefits News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea has relaunched the prepaid plan priced at Rs. 601, which was discontinued recently. The relaunched plan has modified benefits and it still retains its USP - the free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription that lets users access a slew of content including movies, live sports, and TV shows.

Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Plan

As per the official Vi website, the Rs. 601 prepaid plan has been listed soon after its recent discontinuation. Going by the listing, the plan has a reduced validity period of 28 days while it offered 56 days of validity earlier. Besides this, the plan offers other benefits such as 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls. Furthermore, there is the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year as well.

In addition to these benefits, the Rs. 601 prepaid plan from Vi also includes up to 2GB of backup data that can be claimed by users either by dialing 121249 or via the Vi app. Also, there is weekend data rollover and free access to data for streaming and surfing the internet from 12 AM to 6 AM. The plan also comes bundled with access to Vi Movies and TV app that includes premium movies, TV shows, original content, and news.

Notably, you can subscribe to the Rs. 601 prepaid plan from Vi via multiple channels but if you opt to recharge for the same via the official Vi app, then you will get a discount of Rs. 100 on the recharge. Basically, you will get the prepaid plan benefits at Rs. 501.

Previously, the Vi Rs. 601 prepaid plan was offered by the telco as a data add-on pack. The plan offered benefits such as 75GB of data all throughout the validity period of 56 days. Also, it provided other benefits such as unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, Vi Movies and TV access, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and more.

However, the telco discontinued this plan alongside the Rs. 501 and Rs. 701 prepaid plans that offered the OTT subscription for users. Given that this plan has been relaunched with modified benefits, we can expect the other plans to also be relaunched in the coming weeks.

New Vi Prepaid Plans

Last month, the telecom operator launched four new prepaid plans for its subscribers in India. These new prepaid plans include Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, and Rs. 699 plans. Notably, these new plans are already listed on the official website and mobile app of Vodafone Idea, thereby confirming that these are available for users.

The Rs. 155 prepaid plan offers 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS for free for the validity period of 24 days. Next, the Rs. 239 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea that has been launched now offers benefits such as 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day. This plan has a validity period of 24 days similar to the Rs. 155 prepaid plan.

The third Vodafone Idea prepaid plan launched newly is priced at Rs. 666. This plan bundles benefits including unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of data benefits per day and 100 SMS per day. Besides these, the Rs. 666 plan also offers Binge All Night, Data Delights, and Weekend Data Rollover facilities. It has a validity of 77 days and comes with a subscription to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

