Vodafone Idea Launches New Prepaid Plans Starting From Rs. 155 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vodafone Idea aka Vi, the merged telecom entity has launched four new prepaid plans for its subscribers in India. These new prepaid plans include Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, and Rs. 699 plans. Notably, these new plans are already listed on the official website and mobile app of Vodafone Idea, thereby confirming that these are available for users.

Notably, the launch of these new prepaid plans follows the recent price hike of the Vodafone Idea prepaid plans in the country. Initially, Bharti Airtel increased the pricing of its prepaid plans to increase its ARPU (average revenue per user) last month. Close on the heels of Airtel, even Vi increased the price of its prepaid plans with the same intention. Check out the revised prepaid plans of Vodafone Idea from here.

New Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans

Detailing on the new prepaid plans, the Vodafone Idea Rs. 155 prepaid plan offers 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS for free for the validity period of 24 days. This plan does not include the daily data benefits and the subscription to any OTT service or other benefits as it is an entry-level plan.

Next, the Rs. 239 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea that has been launched now offers benefits such as 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day. This plan has a validity period of 24 days similar to the Rs. 155 prepaid plan.

The third Vodafone Idea prepaid plan launched newly is priced at Rs. 666. This plan bundles benefits including unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of data benefits per day and 100 SMS per day. Besides these, the Rs. 666 plan also offers Binge All Night, Data Delights, and Weekend Data Rollover facilities. It has a validity of 77 days and comes with a subscription to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

The fourth prepaid plan launched by Vodafone Idea is priced at Rs. 699. This plan has a validity period of 54 days. It bundles unlimited voice calling, 3GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day. The other benefits of the prepaid plan include Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delights. Also, subscribers of this prepaid plan will get Vi Movies & TV VIP membership.

