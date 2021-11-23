Vi Prepaid Plans Get Price Hike: New Tariff To Be Effective From November 25 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Following the price hike that was implemented by Airtel, there were reports that Vi aka Vodafone Idea might also announce a price hike. Today, the telco has implemented a price hike on several prepaid plans. With this move, Vi intends to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU). The new tariff will be effective from November 25.

Notably, Vi has increased the pricing up to Rs. 500. Even the unlimited voice bundles have received a price hike. There is a price hike even on the base level plan, which was earlier priced at Rs. 79.

Vi Prepaid Plans Price Hike

Going by the new Vi prepaid plans price hike, the most premium plan, which is priced at Rs. 2,399 will now cost Rs. 2,899. The benefits of the plan will be the same and include 1.5GB of data per day, 100 free SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling, be it local or STD. The validity of this plan is 365 days. Notably, this plan has received a maximum price hike of Rs. 500.

Among the other plans that have received a price hike include the Rs. 1,499, which has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 300 and is available at Rs. 1,799 from November 25. The benefits of this plan include 24GB of data, 2600 free SMS and unlimited voice calling for a validity of 365 days.

Likewise, the Rs. 699 prepaid plan from Vi will be priced at Rs. 839 and the Rs. 599 plan will cost Rs. 719. Both these plans offer 2GB of data and 1.5GB data per day respectively and a validity of 84 days, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs. 379 Vi plan offering 1000 SMS, unlimited calling and 6GB of data throughout the validity of 84 days is now priced at Rs. 459.

Apart from these combo prepaid plans, even the voice plan of Rs. 79 will get a price hike of Rs. 20 and cost Rs. 99. This plan offers 200MB of data, 1 paise per second voice tariff and no SMS benefit for a validity of 28 days. The data top-up plans of Rs. 48, Rs. 98, Rs. 251 and Rs. 351 have also got a price hike taking them to Rs. 58, Rs. 118, Rs. 298, and Rs. 418 respectively. For more details, check out the Vi 4G prepaid plans from here.

