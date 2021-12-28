Vodafone Idea Removes Two Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Benefit News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like the telecom operators are acting in unison, be it price cuts, tariff plans or benefits, After Reliance Jio and Airtel, even Vi aka Vodafone Idea has discontinued two of its recharge plans that bundle the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. Notably, Vi has removed the Rs. 601 and Rs. 701 prepaid plans that bundle the OTT subscription.

For the uninitiated, earlier this month, Reliance Jio removed as many as four prepaid plans priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 666, Rs. 888, and Rs. 2,499. These plans bundled the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. Also, Airtel removed three prepaid plans that bundle the subscription to the same OTT service priced at Rs. 398, Rs. 499 and Rs. 558.

Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar Plans Removed

To recap on the Vodafone Idea plans that have been removed, the Rs. 601 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, SMS benefits and 75GB of data all throughout the validity period of 56 days. On the other hand, the Rs. 701 prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls for 56 days.

Both these plans bundle Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year. With the discontinuation of these plans, the telco still has three prepaid plans that will provide the annual subscription to the OTT platform in its portfolio.

Other Vi Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Talking about the existing Vodafone Idea prepaid plans that provide access to the one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service, we have the Rs. 501, Rs. 901 and Rs. 3099 plans. Detailing on these plans, the Vi Rs. 501 prepaid plan is the most affordable one to bundle this subscription. It offers benefits such as 100GB of data all throughout the validity period, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

As of now, recharges for this plan made on the Vi app will get an additional data benefit of 16GB, weekend data roller, unlimited and free Vi Movies and TV access, data delight, and unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM.

Talking about the Rs. 901 prepaid plan, users will get 300GB of data throughout the validity period, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 70 days. Besides these benefits, those who recharge for this plan will get additional attractions scuh as weekend data rollover, unlimited and free access to Vi Movies and TV, unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM, 48GB of additional data benefit and data delight.

Lastly, we have the most expensive prepaid plan from Vi priced at Rs. 3,099. This prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling to any network, 100 SMS per day, and a data benefit of 1.5GB of data per day. The validity of the Vi Rs. 3099 prepaid plan is 365 days, which is one year. Also, this plan bundles the annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

So, if you want to get the free OTT subscription benefit, hurry up and choose any of these plans before Vi removes them or modifies the benefits.

