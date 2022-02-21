Vi MiFi Gets Redesign: Price And Plans Detailed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi aka Vodafone Idea has redesigned the Vi MiFi device for its users. The MiFi device is a portable WiFi hotspot device, which works similar to the JioFi that was launched by Reliance Jio. It is an easy to carry accessory that can be carried wherever you go as it can fit into your bag or pocket.

Notably, the Vi MiFi device can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. It is lightweight and sleek in shape. There is support for up to a maximum throughput of 150 Mbps. While the Indian 4G networks deliver such a speed, it is good to know that the device can be carried everywhere to connect to the internet.

You can charge the Vi MiFi device, thereby having no worries about the battery replacement. Powering this device is a 2700mAh battery that can last for a long time on a single charge.

Vi MiFi Price In India

To buy the Vi MiFi, users have to pay a price of Rs. 2,000 alongside taxes. It is a one-time non-refundable cost of buying the WiFi hotspot device from the telecom operator. The company is selling the device via select retail stores across the country including Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Delhi, Rajkot, Kochi, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Gurgoan.

After purchasing the Vi MiFi device, users have to get a new Vi postpaid SIM card that has to be inserted in the device to connect to a 4G network. Notably, the device will not support 5G networks even when the same is available. It is easy to set up a network and connect with devices using the Vi MiFi device. It can be purchased via the official Vi website.

Vi MiFi Plans

Vi offers select postpaid plans to be used with the Vi MiFi. It cannot be used with unlimited prepaid plans from the company. There are two postpaid plans for users of Vi MiFi. The first plan is priced at Rs. 499 and offers 50GB of data and 200GB of data rollover capability. Once the data limit has exceeded, users can pay Rs. 20 per additional GB of data.

Another plan is priced at Rs. 499 and bundles 90GB of data along with the data rollover facility. Users can get the additional GB of data for Rs. 20.

Best Mobiles in India