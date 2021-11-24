What’s The Dar Link Gaming Mode On Infinix Smartphones: CEO Anish Kapoor Explains News oi-Vivek

Infinix is one of the brands known for offering affordable smartphones with the latest hardware and design. In the last few years, the company has been focusing on optimizing its smartphones for mobile games such as Call of Duty, Free Fire, Battlegrounds, and Asphalt 9: Legends.

Here are some of the responses that we received from Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Mobile regarding the Dar Link gaming mode on Infinix smartphones. Besides, he also has answered a few more questions with regards to the brand and what we can expect from Infinix in the coming days.

How does the brand plan on catering the Indian smartphone gaming enthusiasts?

There are more than 80 percent of committed gamers in India who are spending considerable hours playing games. The internet penetration in rural India has played a big role here.

Our motive is to empower the users with value for money devices that can seamlessly take their game to the next level as well as equip them to compete in top-notch international tournaments too at the opportune time.

Gaming is one of the primary focus areas for Infinix. We wish to establish Infinix as the best gaming smartphone brand in the world. In order to achieve this goal, we have introduced gaming-specific technologies like Dar-link along with gaming-specific smartphone range like the HOT series and NOTE Series.

Our new products will certainly have upgrades specifically catering to this consumer base who always expect better and additional features from their smartphones.

Infinix recently showcased a prototype smartphone with 160W charging, is that device coming to India, if yes, then when can we expect the same, and what will be the price range?

Creating valuable technology is the driving force behind the Concept Phone 2021. With Infinix being one of the most popular smart device providers among young people in emerging markets, our smartphones redefine productivity and efficiency and are a gateway to the future of digital life.

Infinix will continue to develop and refine the technology showcased in the Concept Phone, so it can be implemented in future Infinix devices.

Tell me more about the Dar-Link gaming mode on Infinix smartphones?

We have received an overwhelming response from our consumers and experts around Dar-link game boost technology. This ultimate technology innovation enhances the system by improving the graphics display and touchscreen sensitivity.

It enables our consumers to enjoy a gaming experience with eliminated screen tearing/stuttering, a responsive touch panel, actual color reproduction, and no heating even after extended hours of play. The fact that it is available in our budget smartphone range, gives us an upper edge over other smartphone brands in the same price segment.

Our indigenous Dar-link game boost technology enhances the gaming interaction and visual experience in heavy-duty Games like Call of Duty, Free Fire, Battlegrounds, Asphalt 9: Legends, etc. by preventing screen tearing, ensuring natural color reproduction, elevating the performance of the touch panel, and managing the resource allocation between the game and the chipset efficiently to prevent heating from long gameplay hours.

