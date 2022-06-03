Wolfenstein: The New Order Now Available For Free On Epic Games Store News oi-Vivek

Another popular video game is now available for free on Epic Games Store as a part of Epic Mega Sale 2022. You can now get Wolfenstein: The New Order, which was launched back in 2014 for free on Epic Games Store from the free games section.

If you are into first-person shooter-type video games, then you will like Wolfenstein: The New Order by Bethesda Softworks. Wolfenstein: The New Order usually retails for Rs. 1,179, and the game is now available for free till 9th June 2022 on Epic Games Store.

Wolfenstein: The New Order Details

Wolfenstein: The New Order is around 44GB in size and you need at least 50GB of free internal storage to download and install the game. The game is developed by Bethesda Softworks which is currently owned by Microsoft. Here are some more details on the latest free game on Epic Games Store.

Wolfenstein: The New Order is set around the time of world war, and the game is available for various gaming platforms such as PC, Xbox, and Playstation. Wolfenstein: The New Order is a single-player game and offers a first-person perspective.

Wolfenstein: The New Order Minimum System Requirements

As per the official listing, you need a PC with at least 4GB RAM, a modern Intel processor along with GeForce 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850 GPU. You can run Wolfenstein: The New Order on a Windows PC running Windows 7 or a newer operating system.

The recommended system specifications to run Wolfenstein: The New Order at the best possible graphics settings. Hence, most modern gaming laptops and gaming PCs with 4GB graphics cards should be able to run Wolfenstein: The New Order without any issue.

More Free Games Incoming

Last week Borderland 3 was available for free on Epic Games Store, and this week Wolfenstein: The New Order is available for free for a limited time. Epic Games Store has been giving away the popular video games once in a while, and we expect more free games from the online games store in the coming days.

