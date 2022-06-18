Just In
- 20 min ago This Device Can Last For Weeks On A Single Charge
- 16 hrs ago Realme To Launch A Budget Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch On June 23: Check Specs & Features
- 16 hrs ago Amazon Intel Evo Days Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 16 hrs ago Oppo Reno7 A With Snapdragon 695, 90Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official; Price & India Launch Details
Don't Miss
- News MHA announces 10% reservation in CAPFs, Assam Rifles for Agniveers
- Lifestyle Co-WIN To Be Used For Making Organ Donation Transparent, Connect Blood Donors: Govt Official
- Education Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Marksheet 2022 Download At karresults.nic.in
- Movies Neetu Kapoor Feels Marriage To Alia Bhatt Has Changed Ranbir Kapoor; 'She Has Given Him Lot Of Love & Warmth'
- Finance Time To Buy These High Quality Stocks That Have Come Crashing Down
- Automobiles Bajaj Teases Black Colour Option On The Pulsar 250: Eclipse Edition?
- Sports India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Travel Tawang - An Enticing Adventure
Wordle 364 Answer For June 18: Why Guessing Today’s Wordle Is So Difficult
Wordle 364 for June 18 is available now, bringing with it a rather tough challenge. If you've been playing Wordle, today's challenge might be a tad bit difficult. For the same, we've provided Wordle 364 hints and clues for June 18. We've also provided the Wordle 364 answer for today in this article.
Wordle 364: Tips And Tricks
Before diving into the hints and clues of Wordle 364, let's take a look at how to play the popular game. The Wordle game for June 18 opens just like any other previous challenges. Here's how to play the game:
Step 1: You can access the NYT Wordle challenge on your browser or via this link.
Step 2: The game now opens to six rows with five blocks each along with the alphabet box below. Gamers can start by entering any five-letter word.
Step 3: Try to include letters like A, E, and I, and avoid letters like Q, X, and Z in your first word.
Step 4: Once you enter the first word, the colors of these letters will change to green, yellow, or grey.
Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place, whereas green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Lastly, grey means that the letter isn't in the word at all. Based on these colors, gamers have to arrive at the final Wordle answer.
Wordle 364 Hints For June 18
Apart from these tips, we have provided additional Wordle 364 hints. Take a look below:
Hint 1: Wordle 364 includes two vowels, A and O
Hint 2: Wordle 364 starts with the letter C
Hint 3: Wordle 364 ends with the letter O
Hint 4: Wordle 364 answer has repeated letters of these alphabets.
Hint 5: Wordle 364 answer is a popular bean that's used to make chocolate
Wordle 364 Answer For June 18
The final hint might have revealed the final Wordle 364 answer for June 18. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 364 answer for June 18 is CACAO! It's challenging because of the repeated letters which aren't something one would guess!
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,999
-
26,265
-
9,999
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086