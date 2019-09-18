World of Warships Relaunched With India-Centric Updates News oi-Vivek

Wargaming -- the online game developing studio has relaunched their most successful online combat title -- the World of Warships in India. This is a multiplayer online game with an emphasis on large scale naval battles, which was originally launched in 2015.

The World of Warships offers different types of gameplay including PvP (person versus person), corporative or competitive battle, and PvE (person vs environment). The company claims that there are more than 30 million registered players across the globe including history, military, and engineering enthusiasts.

To make the title more intriguing, the company has included submarines as playable vessels and ship class. The game will be available free of cost from September 17.

India-Centric Updates

This relaunch of the World of Warships includes a lot of India-centric features like national ship camouflage, India-themed skin (exclusive to Indian players), partner camouflage and flags, and support for local languages.

The company has also partnered with indie gaming brands like ACT Fibernet, Zotac, ANT Esports, and LG. With these brands, the company will offer better optimization and other in-game benefits. Besides, ACT Fibernet subscribers will get a custom ACT Fibernet Camo skin with complementary benefits worth Rs. 2,000.

Minimal System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.66 GHz / Intel Core i3 2.5 GHz / AMD Athlon II X2 2.7 GHz or newer

RAM: 2.5GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 440/GT 630 / IntelHD 400 / AMD Radeon HD 7660 or higher

Hard Disc Space: At least 45GB

Internet Speed: 1Mbps or higher

Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5 3.4 GHz / AMD FX 6350 3.9 GHz or newer

RAM: 4GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 66 / AMD Radeon R9 270x or higher

Hard Disc Space: At least 45GB

Internet Speed: 1Mbps or higher

