ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World of Warships Relaunched With India-Centric Updates

    By
    |

    Wargaming -- the online game developing studio has relaunched their most successful online combat title -- the World of Warships in India. This is a multiplayer online game with an emphasis on large scale naval battles, which was originally launched in 2015.

    World of Warships Relaunched With India-Centric Updates

     

    The World of Warships offers different types of gameplay including PvP (person versus person), corporative or competitive battle, and PvE (person vs environment). The company claims that there are more than 30 million registered players across the globe including history, military, and engineering enthusiasts.

    To make the title more intriguing, the company has included submarines as playable vessels and ship class. The game will be available free of cost from September 17.

    Download The World Of Warships Here

    India-Centric Updates

    This relaunch of the World of Warships includes a lot of India-centric features like national ship camouflage, India-themed skin (exclusive to Indian players), partner camouflage and flags, and support for local languages.

    The company has also partnered with indie gaming brands like ACT Fibernet, Zotac, ANT Esports, and LG. With these brands, the company will offer better optimization and other in-game benefits. Besides, ACT Fibernet subscribers will get a custom ACT Fibernet Camo skin with complementary benefits worth Rs. 2,000.

    Minimal System Requirements

    • CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.66 GHz / Intel Core i3 2.5 GHz / AMD Athlon II X2 2.7 GHz or newer
    • RAM: 2.5GB
    • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 440/GT 630 / IntelHD 400 / AMD Radeon HD 7660 or higher
    • Hard Disc Space: At least 45GB
    • Internet Speed: 1Mbps or higher

    Recommended System Requirements

    • CPU: Intel Core i5 3.4 GHz / AMD FX 6350 3.9 GHz or newer
    • RAM: 4GB
    • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 66 / AMD Radeon R9 270x or higher
    • Hard Disc Space: At least 45GB
    • Internet Speed: 1Mbps or higher

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: games news Computer
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue