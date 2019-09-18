Just In
- 10 min ago Honor Play 3e With Single Rear Camera Now Official At Rs. 7,027
-
- 26 min ago Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhone 11 Pre-Orders Starts From September 20 Via Flipkart In India
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Preview Offers: List Of Smartphones On Discount
Don't Miss
- Movies Kiara Advani To Play Female Lead In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
- Lifestyle Celiac Disease: Symptoms, Causes, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment
- Sports Masvidal vs Diaz, Gastelum vs Till to headline 500th UFC live event
- Finance Income Tax Dept Warns Of Fake Refund SMS
- News SAIL jobs: SAIL notification for 95 Proficiency Training vacancies for nurses out
- Automobiles Volkswagen Golf GTI Hot Hatchback’s India Launch Being Considered
- Education NIOS Admit Card Released For Class 10 And 12 Sep/Oct 2019 Board Exam
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
World of Warships Relaunched With India-Centric Updates
Wargaming -- the online game developing studio has relaunched their most successful online combat title -- the World of Warships in India. This is a multiplayer online game with an emphasis on large scale naval battles, which was originally launched in 2015.
The World of Warships offers different types of gameplay including PvP (person versus person), corporative or competitive battle, and PvE (person vs environment). The company claims that there are more than 30 million registered players across the globe including history, military, and engineering enthusiasts.
To make the title more intriguing, the company has included submarines as playable vessels and ship class. The game will be available free of cost from September 17.
Download The World Of Warships Here
India-Centric Updates
This relaunch of the World of Warships includes a lot of India-centric features like national ship camouflage, India-themed skin (exclusive to Indian players), partner camouflage and flags, and support for local languages.
The company has also partnered with indie gaming brands like ACT Fibernet, Zotac, ANT Esports, and LG. With these brands, the company will offer better optimization and other in-game benefits. Besides, ACT Fibernet subscribers will get a custom ACT Fibernet Camo skin with complementary benefits worth Rs. 2,000.
Minimal System Requirements
- CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.66 GHz / Intel Core i3 2.5 GHz / AMD Athlon II X2 2.7 GHz or newer
- RAM: 2.5GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 440/GT 630 / IntelHD 400 / AMD Radeon HD 7660 or higher
- Hard Disc Space: At least 45GB
- Internet Speed: 1Mbps or higher
Recommended System Requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i5 3.4 GHz / AMD FX 6350 3.9 GHz or newer
- RAM: 4GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 66 / AMD Radeon R9 270x or higher
- Hard Disc Space: At least 45GB
- Internet Speed: 1Mbps or higher
-
15,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
12,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,190
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
25,000
-
16,000
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
15,000
-
7,070
-
8,655