Xbox Scarlett Goes Live At E3 2019: Offers 8K support with Ray Tracing

At the ongoing E3 2019, Microsoft has finally unveiled the next generation Xbox gaming console, the Xbox Scarlett. Xbox Scarlett (code name) is the next generation gaming console from Microsoft, which is all set to debut by 2020 holiday season. As of now, there is no official name for the next generation gaming console from Microsoft. Here is everything you should know about the Xbox Scarlett.

4x powerful compared to the Xbox One X

At the presentation, Xbox executives have confirmed that the Xbox One X will be four times powerful compared to the current generation Xbox One X. The console will be powered by custom APU (GPU + CPU) from AMD, which is capable of rendering 8K resolution (probably for videos) and can offer 4K gaming @120fps.

The Xbox Scarlett is also the first console to ship with an SSD, which should improve the boot speed of the drive and also offer faster game loading time, compared to the current generation Xbox. Ray Tracing is also making its way towards the Xbox Scarlett, and the Scarlett is probably the first gaming console to offer Ray Tracing, similar to the Nvidia GPUs.

Coming to the hardware, the Xbox Scarlett will be powered by AMD Zen 2 CPU, which uses Radeon RDNA architecture, and again, the first console to utilize GDDR6 RAM, which is faster and consumes less power compared to the previous generation.

What do we think about the Xbox Scarlett?

At least on paper, the Xbox Scarlett seems like a good upgrade over the current generation gaming consoles. However, due to the massive hardware upgrade, including the all-new APU from AMD, SSD based storage, GDDR6 memory, the Xbox Scarlett will definitely cost a bomb.

At the time of launch, the Xbox One X was priced at $499, and the Xbox Scarlett is expected to carry an even bigger price tag, and probably cost around $599 to $799. Overall, the Xbox Scarlett seems like a much powerful machine, compared to any other gaming console, and might redefine the console gaming experience.