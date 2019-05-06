E3 2019: What to expect from the biggest expo for video games? News oi-Vivek Visitor passes are already available on E3 official website

We are just a month away from E3 2019, the biggest expo for video games and related products. E3 is scheduled to happen from the 11th of June to the 13th of June 2019, in Los Angeles, where more than 60,000 gaming enthusiasts will attend the show. Companies including EA and Sony have already confirmed that they will skip the E3 2019, which means, Sony's Play Station 5 will not be announced anytime soon.

Companies like Nintendo, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and Square Enix have confirmed their presence at the E3 2019. Here are the top announcements that might happen at E3 2019 in Los Angeles.

Microsoft to "Go Big"

The year 2019 will be a remarkable time for Microsoft at E3, as the company is most likely to announce the next generation Xbox gaming console.

The company is most likely to announce the next-gen Xbox on the 9th of June, and the console will be available for the first-hand experience from 11th to 13th at Microsoft booth in E3 2019.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft has confirmed its presence at E3 2019, where the company is most likely to announce and launch the trailer for the Assassin's Creed Viking and the Far Cry New Dawn.

Square Enix

Square Enix is most likely to give an update about the Final Fantasy Remake, and Avengers game. The brand might also provide some hints about the Quiet Man 2 as well.

Nintendo

Nintendo is expected to introduce new hardware at the E3 2019 on the 12th of June, where the company is expected to announce the next-gen Nintendo Switch gaming console, which is expected to feature a compact design, compared to the current generation Nintendo Switch.

Bethesda

As the studio has already confirmed that, Elder Scrolls 6 or Starfield will not be available in 2019, Bethesda is expected to announce some new project on the 9th of June.

Devolver Digital

On the 10th of June, Devolver Digital will go live on official it's official Twitch channel, and the company is already aksing apologies for the jam packed conference hall.