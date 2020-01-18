Microsoft India Announces Discount For Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold Price Subscription News oi-Sharmishte Datti

There have been a steady stream of Xbox and gaming updates from Microsoft lately. In the latest development, the subscription rates for Xbox services have dropped. This includes Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold across India. The Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Live Gold cost Rs. 489 per month now.

Xbox Subscription Discount

Earlier, the subscription rates were Rs. 699 each. The Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta) now costs Rs. 249 a month, which was previously Rs. 329. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which packs all the above-mentioned subscriptions into one, is reduced to Rs. 699 from Rs. 999. On the whole, the price drop show 24-30 percent reduction.

The Xbox subscription services can also be availed in quarterly, half-yearly, and annual plans. The Xbox Live Gold, which can be compared to the PlayStation Plus on the Sony PS4, is now available for Rs. 1,049 from earlier Rs. 1,493 for six months. The annual plan is available for Rs. 2,799 instead of Rs. 3,999 announced back in December.

Coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta), it is now available for Rs. 739 for three months, which was earlier Rs. 989. The Game Pass for PC gives gamers access to more than 100 PC titles. However, the Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are only available monthly plans.

Xbox Price Cut

The price cut comes to India after nearly three years for Xbox Live Gold. This is also the first time the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - that launched in June last year - is getting a price reduction. However, Microsoft India hasn't given away the reason for the discounted prices and has refused to comment to Gadgets 360.

One reason could be to attract the Indian audience with appealing prices. Priced gaming subscriptions have consistently failed to gain a stronghold in India. This could be Microsoft's way of appealing to the gamers in the country.

With the new Xbox Series X coming out later this year, the price discount could be a way of attracting gamers in India. The prices detailed here are exclusive of taxes and are already in effect.

