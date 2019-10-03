Just In
ZOTAC GAMING Announces India-only Bundle For Iconic World of Warships Online Action Game
ZOTAC has announced the launch of the first-ever India-exclusive Bundle for the iconic World of Warships (WoWS) multiplayer online action game. The India specific bundle for the hugely popular naval-warfare themed MMO from Wargaming has been launched under the ZOTAC GAMING umbrella. The new bundle will allow Indian gamers to play the multiplayer game on the ZOTAC's entry-level GPUs.
As per the ZOTAC GAMING, the gamer-focused movement will give Indian players on the World of Warships platform access to incredible value bundles featuring NVIDIA GPUs from the ZOTAC portfolio. The special India bundle is available with all new purchases of the GT and GTX range of ZOTAC Gaming GPUs on both retail and e-commerce channels.
How To Unlock Exciting WoWs Benefits
Buyers need to sign up for a new account on www.warships.in under the India specific bundle. Post completing the sign-up formalities, you will receive a code that can be used to unlock a host of WoWs benefits up to Rs. 2,250. Moreover, the bundle will also offer access to ZOTAC's comprehensive five-year extended warranty once you register the product online.
India-Exclusive Game Bundle On ZOTAC's Entry-Level GPUs
It is for the first time that ZOTAC GAMING has unveiled the exclusive India only bundle for Indian gamers by teaming up with a publisher Wargaming for World of Warships. The naval-warfare themed MMO from Wargaming can be experienced on the company's GT 730, GT 1030 and GTX 1050Ti GPUs as a part of the exclusive offer.
Notably, the official announcement of the India-exclusive bundle comes on the back of Wargaming's India relaunch of WoWS. The company recently launched India-specific content for the iconic war-based free to play MMO title. In addition to the content launch, the company also announced partnerships with leading players in the Indian gaming industry, including ZOTAC, ACT Fibernet, ANT Esports, and LG.
The popular naval-warfare themed MMO from Wargaming has added over 30 million registered players to its platform. It is touted as one of the most successful games in this genre. The multiplayer game can be experienced on the entry-level ZOTAC GPUs. The game is playable at 1080p on high graphic settings.
The ZOTAC GAMING WOWs Bundle Details Are As Follows
Rs. 1,000 Bundle- Supported GPUs- GT 730, 1030
Ships: Aurora, Campbeltown
Ship Captains: 2x10 Point
Premium Doubloons: 600
In-game Credits: 10,00,000
Port Slots : 5 Total
Camo: 25x Brilliant Ray
Flags: 25x Economy Flags
WoWS Premium Account: 7 Days
Rs. 1,700 Bundle- Supported GPUs- GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1650
Ships: Yūbari, König Albert, Campbeltown
Ship Captains: 3x10 Point
Premium Doubloons: 1,500
In-game Credits: 15,00,000
Port Slots : 6 Total
Camo: 40x Brilliant Ray
Flags: 40x Economy Flags
WoWS Premium Account: 30 Days
Rs. 2,250 Bundle- Supported GPUs- GTX 1660, GTX 1660 Ti
Ships: Yūbari, König Albert, Marblehead
Ship Captains: 3x10 Point
Premium Doubloons: 2,400
In Game Credits: 25,00,000
Port Slots : 6 Total
Camo: 80x Brilliant Ray
Flags: 80x Economy Flags
WoWS Premium Account: 30 Days
