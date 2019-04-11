Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp: How to setup, create groups, streaming services and more

How Echo Link works

Amazon Echo Link has inputs and outputs channels that provide compatibility with your existing stereo systems, both digital and analog. What makes them interesting is the fact that the whole setup allows you to stream music from popular streaming services on your existing setup. You can follow these steps to set up the Echo Link.

1) Connect Echo Link to your amplifier or receiver and plug it in by using one of the on-device analog, optical, or coaxial output jacks.

2) Now connect to the internet with the Alexa app installed on your smart device.

3) Connect other audio components as per availability and requirement.

4) All set. You can now use a compatible Echo device to on your Wi-Fi network to ask Alexa to stream audio.

Pro Tip

We recommend you to set the Echo Link as the preferred speaker. It is also worth mentioning that casting to multi-room music from a line-in or Bluetooth input is not currently supported by Amazon Echo Link.

Echo Link’s technical details

Talking about the technical details of the Echo Link device, it houses a subwoofer line-output with adjustable crossover frequency, and a 3.5mm amplified headphone jack. Echo Link also has analog, optical, and coaxial line-inputs to connect and play music from other audio components such as CD player, amplified turntable or MP3 player. You can check the above image for the port and buttons layout on the front and back of the Echo Link audio device.

Supported Services

Echo Link supports all major music streaming services in India. The list includes- Saavn, Tunein, Hungama, Gaana and of course the Amazon's very own Prime Music.

Echo Link Amp

Talking about the Echo Link Amp, the audio equipment has the same set of features, input/output channels, and functionality as the Echo Link; however, Link Amp comes equipped with a built-in 60W per channel stereo amplifier. The system has left-right speaker binding posts to wire directly to non-powered speakers. Equipped with an Ethernet port, both Echo Link and Echo Link Amp have volume knobs for granular control of audio features.

How to create speaker groups with Echo Link and Echo Link Amp

If you are a true audiophile and want to create an immersive audio experience at your home or office, you can create speaker groups throughout your home to stream hi-fi music with the help of Amazon's new Echo devices.

Post setting up the Echo Link or Echo Link Amp as the preferred speaker in a speaker group; use another Echo device in the same group to direct Alexa to play music. Make sure that the other Echo device has the microphone enabled to use other features such as volume up/down, change tracks, etc. Your existing audio system can also be added to a Multi-Room Music group for streaming music playback in multiple rooms. Simply ask Alexa to play music everywhere to stream music throughout your entire home.

Price and Availability

Echo Link is priced at Rs. 19,999, and Echo Link Amp will be available for Rs. 29,999 on Amazon.in. Amazon informed that the Echo Link will begin shipping to customers from next week, while Echo Link Amp will start to reach customers from early next month.