    Amazon Mega Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Smart TVs

    By
    |

    Amazon Mega Sale is here and there are several offers that you can make use of during this period. The online retailer offers numerous discounts and offers on electronics such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances, gadgets, and smart TVs. If you are looking forward to upgrading to a new smart TV, then you can make use of the discounts during the Amazon Mega Sale.

    Amazon Mega Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Smart TVs
     

    In addition to the discounts and offers on smart TVs, you can also avail of the no-cost EMI payment options and additional discounts. Take a look at the offers that are available during the Amazon Mega Sale from here.

    Up To 20% Off On 32inch Screen TVs

    Up To 20% Off On 32inch Screen TVs

    You can purchase 32-inch smart TVs during the Amazon Mega Sale at up to 20%. There will be further discounts such as no-cost EMI payment option and partner discounts too.

    Up To 30% Off On Large Screen TVs

    Up To 30% Off On Large Screen TVs

    As large-screen TVs are a trend, you might want to upgrade to a new large-screen TV. In that case, you can opt for the Amazon Mega sale that is going on to get up to 30% to purchase a large screen TV.

    Up To 30% Off On Android TVs
     

    Up To 30% Off On Android TVs

    The Android TVs are a rage now and these smart TVs are available at up to 30% discount from the Amazon Mega Sale. There are further options such as additional discounts and no-cost EMI payment options as well.

    Up To 30% Off On 4K TVs

    Up To 30% Off On 4K TVs

    Want to upgrade to a 4K TV? There is a wide collection of 4K TVs on Amazon India. You can purchase your favorite one from a collection of smart TVs with 4K resolution at up to 30% discount.

    Up To 30% Off On Alexa Compatible TVs

    Up To 30% Off On Alexa Compatible TVs

    There are many smart TVs that are available with the Amazon Alexa feature built-in. It is time to upgrade to any of these Alexa compatible smart TVs from the ongoing Mega Sale on Amazon India at up to a 30% discount.

    Story first published: Friday, March 5, 2021, 15:50 [IST]
