Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Special Discount And EMI Offers On Samsung Frame, Crystal And Neo Smart TVs
Samsung is known for making smart televisions at various price points. The company has now announced a new sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, where, the South Korean company is offering special discounts on EMI offers on Samsung Crystal, Samsung Frame, Samsung Neo range of smart TVs.
Along with Samsung smart TV, users can now get Terracotta color bezel at a discounted price of Rs. 6,749. When it comes to smart TVs, you can now own a brand new Samsung smart TV for just Rs. 17,490 or can avail of easy monthly payment plans starting at just Rs. 972 per month.
Here are all the top deals available on the Samsung smart TVs during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021.
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (55") 55LS03AAK (36% Off)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 92,990 ; MRP: Rs. 144,900
- Get Additional Rs. 4500 off on Samsung Shop App
- Get Rs. 3,000 Instant Cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI
- Get Rs. 5,000 off on Soundbar HW-Q600A with this product
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (55") 55LS03AAK is available at 36% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 92,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (65") 65LS03AAK (44% Off)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 124,990 ; MRP: Rs. 222,900
- Get Additional Rs. 4,500 off on Samsung Shop App
- Get Rs. 3,000 Instant Cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI
- Get Rs. 5,000 off on Soundbar HW-Q600A with this product
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (65") 65LS03AAK is available at 44% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 124,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (50") 50LS03AAK (35% Off)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 77,990 ; MRP: Rs. 119,900
- Get Additional Rs. 4,500 off on Samsung Shop App
- Get Rs. 3,000 Instant Cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI
- Get Rs. 4,500 off on Soundbar HW-R550 with this product
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (50") 50LS03AAK is available at 35% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (43") 43LS03AAK (31% Off)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 61,990 ; MRP: Rs. 89,900
- Get Additional ₹ 4500 off on Samsung Shop App
- Get Rs. 3,000 Instant Cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI
- Get Rs. 4,500 off on Soundbar HW-R550 with this product
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (43") 43LS03AAK is available at 31% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 61,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (65") QN800A (17% Off)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 389,990 ; MRP: Rs. 471,900
- Get Additional ₹ 4500 off on Samsung Shop App
- Get Rs. 15,000 Instant Cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI
- Get Rs. 5,000 off on Soundbar HW-Q600A with this product
Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (65") QN800A is available at 17% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 389,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55") QN90A (17% Off)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 175,990 ; MRP: Rs. 211,900
- Get Additional Rs. 4,500 off on Samsung Shop App
- Get Rs. 7,500 Instant Cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI
- Get Rs. 5,000 off on Soundbar HW-Q600A with this product
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55") QN90A is available at 17% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 175,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (65") QN85A (16% Off)
Offer:
- Deal Price: Rs. 229,990 ; MRP: Rs. 274,900
- Get Additional Rs. 4,500 off on Samsung Shop App
- Get Rs. 7,500 Instant Cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI
- Get Rs. 5,000 off on Soundbar HW-Q600A with this product
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (65") QN85A is available at 16% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 175,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55") QN85A (17% Off)
Offers:
- Deal Price: Rs. 160,990 ; MRP: Rs. 192,900
- Get Additional Rs. 4,500 off on Samsung Shop App
- Get Rs. 7,500 Instant Cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI
- Get Rs. 5,000 off on Soundbar HW-Q600A with this product
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55") QN85A is available at 17% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 160,990 onwards during the sale.
