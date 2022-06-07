For Quick Alerts
Best Wi-Fi-Enabled Washing Machines To Buy In India
With the advancement in technology, homes have gone smart with appliances such as smart refrigerators, washing machines, and others. These smart appliances can be operated remotely. In the current modern world, consumers are increasingly adopting these smart appliances that can ease their tasks when they are away from their homes.
Talking about Wi-Fi-enabled smart washing machines, you can connect these appliances to the internet and monitor or control them remotely. Here, we have listed the top Wi-Fi-enabled washing machines for smart homes available in India right now.
Bosch WAT286H9IN Serie6 washing machine 9 kg 1400 rpm
Price: Rs. 74,990
Key Specs
- Home Connect: home appliances with smart connectivity for an easier everyday life.
- i-DOS System: automatically measures the precise amount of detergent and water needed for each load.
- So intelligent, it does everything itself.
- So intelligent, it does everything itself.
- EcoSilence DriveTM: extremely energy-efficient and quiet in operation with a 10-year warranty.
- AllergyPlus: specially developed for the needs of allergy sufferers and sensitive skin.
- Tough on germs, gentle on sensitive skin.
- Tough on germs, gentle on sensitive skin.
- SpeedPerfect: perfectly clean in up to 65% less time.
- Dimensions of the product: 848 x 598 x 590 mm
- Loading capacity: 9.0 kg
- Max. spin speed: 1,400 rpm
- Home Connect Features: Energymgmt PhotovoltaicsRemote Monitoring and Control
- Length electrical supply cord: 160 cm
- Frequency: 50 Hz
LG 8 kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHV1408ZWP
Price: Rs. 39,604
Key Specs
- Fully-automatic front load washing machine: best wash quality, energy and water efficient
- LG ThinQ with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart remote control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With download cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs
- Energy Rating 5 Star: Best in class efficiency
- Manufacturer warrant: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor (T&C)
- Washing Programs: 14 basic washing programs and can be downloaded multiple
- Capacity: 8.0 kilograms
- Voltage: 230.0 volts
- Maximum rotational speed: 1400.0 rpm
Samsung 7 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW70T502DAX)
Price: Rs. 37,140
Key Specs
- Fully-automatic front load washing machine: Best Wash Quality, Energy and Water efficient
- Capacity 7 KG: Suitable for families with 3 to 4 members
- Product Warranty: 3 years on product, 10 years on motor
- 1200 rpm: Higher spin speeds helps in faster drying
- Number of wash program -22
- Hygiene Steam Wash: Give your clothes a really deep and hygienic clean with steam
- Inverter Techology: Superior energy efficiency, minimal noise and exceptionally long-lasting performance
- Diamond Drum: Supremely gentle on your clothes
LG 10.5 Kg / 7.0 Kg Inverter Wi-Fi Washer Dryer (FHD1057STB
Price: Rs. 69,490
Key Specs
- Washer Dryers: Premium washing machine with best-in-class drying which is better than dryer of front-loader
- Total capacity: 10.5 kg/ 7 kg (washing/drying): Suitable for families with 5 to 7 members | Twin wash compatible
- Warranty: 2 years comprehensive & 10 years on motor
- AI DD detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself
- With TurboWash 360 Degree, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry
- 1370 RPM: Higher spin speeds helps in faster drying | Washer and Dryer in One
- Multiple Wash programs: TurboWash 39,Cotton+, Baby steam care, delicate, wool, rinse + spin, duvet, gentle care, allergy care, duvet, sportswear, quick 30 programs, Wash+Dry, Dry Only, Easy Care, stain care
- Special features: Smart convenience with Wi-Fi, chrome door, touch panel, slim size, 6 motion DD, child lock, turbowash 360 Degree, tub clean, smart diagnosis, eco hybrid, Auto Restart, Child-Lock, Remote Start & pre wash
IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
Price: Rs. 34,190
Key Specs
- Fully-automatic front load washing machine: best wash quality, energy and water efficient
- Capacity 6.5 kg :suitable for bachelors & couples
- Energy rating: 5 star - best in class efficiency
- Warranty: tri shield protection: 4 years complete machine warranty, 10 years motor warranty,10 years spare part support
- 1000 rpm: higher the spin speed, faster the drying time. Power Supply (V, Phases, Hz, A)220 - 240
- Wash programs: 12 wash programs
- Drum / Pulsator type : crescent moon drum
- Key features: anti allergen, pre wash, ball valve technology
- Special features: aqua energie,3d wash system,ball valve technology,xpert wash,voice enabled,crescent moon drum,express wash
LG 12.0 Kg Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD12STB
Price: Rs. 42,680
Key Specs
- Fully-automatic top-loading washing machine; 12.0 kg
- Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor
- Hedd technology
- Turbo wash
- Steam
- Wi-fi
- Full stainless steel tub & pulsator
