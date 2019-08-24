ENGLISH

    Best 65 Inch Screen Smart TVs To Buy Under Rs 60,000

    By
    |

    Look for some 65-inches smart TVs from the mentioned list. These TVs are priced under Rs. 60K. Some top-selling features of them are ultra HD displays, supported apps like Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube, Dolby audio sound system, micro dimming, Google Voice search, and built-in chrome cast.

    Best 65 Inch Screen Smart TVs To Buy Under Rs 60,000

     

    You can avail these smart TVs via Flipkart. Offers are no-cost EMI options, bigger exchange and cashback offers, extra discounts, 10% instant discount on Federal bank debit cards, 5% instant discount on using ICICI bank credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% off on using credit and debit cards and net banking, extra 5% off on using Axis bank buzz credit cards, 1-Year domestic warranties, and much more.

    Even other online retailers have plenty of deals, that will make purchasing of these smart TVs profitable.

    iFFALCON by TCL 163.82cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    iFFALCON by TCL 163.82cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    MRP: Rs 55,999
    Key Specs

    • upported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
    Onida Google Certified 147.32cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Onida Google Certified 147.32cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    MRP: Rs 52,999
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Hotstar|Youtube
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
    Vu Pixelight 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
     

    Vu Pixelight 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    MRP: Rs. 50,999
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
    Vu Premium Android 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Vu Premium Android 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    MRP: Rs. 57,999
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Hotstar|Youtube
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
    MarQ by Flipkart Dolby 65 inch(165 cm) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV

    MarQ by Flipkart Dolby 65 inch(165 cm) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV

    MRP: Rs 58,999
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
