Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs West Indies: Highlights: Rahane and Bumrah torment West Indies as India seal first Test in clinical fashion
- Movies Hrithik Roshan: Entertainment Value Of A Film Is Most Important For Me
- News Local truck driver killed in stone pelting in Kashmir’s Anantnag
- Lifestyle LFW W/F 2019 Day Five: Genelia D’ Souza Gives Us The Best Showstopper Moment With This Red Lehenga
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki S-Presso India Launch Confirmed For The 30th Of September: Details & Specs
- Finance Gold Scales To Rs. 38,600 On Fed Powell Comments And Grim Trade War Outlook
- Education NTA To Conduct JNU Entrance Test JNUET In May 2020
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Best 65 Inch Screen Smart TVs To Buy Under Rs 60,000
Look for some 65-inches smart TVs from the mentioned list. These TVs are priced under Rs. 60K. Some top-selling features of them are ultra HD displays, supported apps like Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube, Dolby audio sound system, micro dimming, Google Voice search, and built-in chrome cast.
You can avail these smart TVs via Flipkart. Offers are no-cost EMI options, bigger exchange and cashback offers, extra discounts, 10% instant discount on Federal bank debit cards, 5% instant discount on using ICICI bank credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% off on using credit and debit cards and net banking, extra 5% off on using Axis bank buzz credit cards, 1-Year domestic warranties, and much more.
Even other online retailers have plenty of deals, that will make purchasing of these smart TVs profitable.
iFFALCON by TCL 163.82cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
MRP: Rs 55,999
Key Specs
- upported Apps: Netflix|Hotstar|Youtube
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Onida Google Certified 147.32cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
MRP: Rs 52,999
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Hotstar|Youtube
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Vu Pixelight 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
MRP: Rs. 50,999
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Vu Premium Android 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
MRP: Rs. 57,999
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Hotstar|Youtube
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
MarQ by Flipkart Dolby 65 inch(165 cm) Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV
MRP: Rs 58,999
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,999
-
39,999
-
49,052
-
99,999
-
48,999
-
17,990
-
13,996
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,996
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,090
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999
-
19,999
-
18,500
-
38,555
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900