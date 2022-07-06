Just In
Croma Show Time Fest Sale: Discounts Offers On Best 32-Inch, 42-Inch, 50-Inch, 55-Inch Smart TVs
Smart TVs today are multi-functional and offer a wide range of services rather than just watching movies and series. Now, the Croma Show Time Fest Sale is offering a whopping sale on smart TVs available in the Indian market. This includes top brands like Samsung, Realme, TCL, OnePlus, and other top brands. The Croma Show Time Fest Sale will offer a whopping discount on smart TVs available in 32-inch, 42-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models. Here's all you need to know about the Croma Show Time Fest Sale.
The Croma Show Time Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on Samsung smart TVs. This includes the Samsung T4340 32-inch HD Ready LED TV for just Rs. 15,990. Additionally, the Samsung 7 43-Inch Crystal 4K Pro Ultra HD LED Smart TV and Samsung Crystal 4K 55-Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is also on discount. The massive Samsung The Frame 55-Inch Ultra HD 4K Flat Panel Smart TV is available for Rs. 79,999.
Additionally, the Croma Show Time Fest Sale is offering a discount deal on Hisense A6GE 43-Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV and Hisense A71 Series 58-Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV. The OnePlus Y Series 43-Inch Full HD LED Android Smart TV and OnePlus U Series 50-Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV is also available at a discount. One can also check out smart TVs from brands like TCL, Sony, Croma, Xiaomi, and others at the Croma sale.
Samsung T4340 80cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 22,900 (Save Rs. 6,910, 30% off)
Samsung T4340 80cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV is available at 30% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme NEO 80cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (Save Rs. 8,500, 39% off)
Realme NEO 80cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV is available at 39% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
TCL S Series 83cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Android Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (Save Rs. 15,000, 50% off)
TCL S Series 83cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Android Smart TV is available at 50% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus Y Series 108cm (43 Inch) Full HD LED Android Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (Save Rs. 5,000, 17% off)
OnePlus Y Series 108cm (43 Inch) Full HD LED Android Smart TV is available at 17% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung 7 108cm (43 Inch) Crystal 4K Pro Ultra HD LED Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (Save Rs. 19,910, 36% off)
Samsung 7 108cm (43 Inch) Crystal 4K Pro Ultra HD LED Smart TV is available at 36% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.
Hisense A6GE 108cm (43 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,990 ; MRP: Rs. 44,990 (Save Rs. 17,000, 38% off)
Hisense A6GE 108cm (43 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV is available at 38% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 27,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Crystal 4K 138cm (55 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (Save Rs. 19,910, 28% off)
Samsung Crystal 4K 138cm (55 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is available at 28% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
Hisense A71 Series 146cm (58 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 50,990 (Save Rs. 11,000, 22% off)
Hisense A71 Series 146cm (58 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV is available at 22% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung The Frame Series 139.7cm (55Inch) Ultra HD 4K Flat Panel Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 79,990 ; MRP: Rs. 144,900 (Save Rs. 64,910, 45% off)
Samsung The Frame Series 139.7cm (55Inch) Ultra HD 4K Flat Panel Smart TV is available at 45% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 79,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony X75K Series 126cm (50 Inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Android Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 63,640 ; MRP: Rs. 85,900 (Save Rs. 22,260, 26% off)
Sony X75K Series 126cm (50 Inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Android Smart TV is available at 26% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 63,640 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus U Series 126cm (50 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 40,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (Save Rs. 9,009, 18% off)
OnePlus U Series 126cm (50 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV is available at 18% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 40,990 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi Mi 4X 125.7cm (50 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (Save Rs. 6,000, 14% off)
Xiaomi Mi 4X 125.7cm (50 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV is available at 14% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung 7 125cm (50 Inch) Crystal 4K Pro Ultra HD LED Smart TV
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 47,990 ; MRP: Rs. 71,400 (Save Rs. 23,410, 33% off)
Samsung 7 125cm (50 Inch) Crystal 4K Pro Ultra HD LED Smart TV is available at 33% discount during Croma Show Time Fest Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.
