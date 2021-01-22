ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discounts On Smart Home Gadgets

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is going on in its full swing and the online retailer is offering lucrative discount deals across numerous products. A whole lot of smartphones and accessories have seen a price cut during this period. The e-commerce platform is constantly updating a new price list for consumer electronics and other goods. We have recently shared the list of smartphones that were available with discounts during the ongoing Flipkart sale.

    In this article, we are listing down the smart Home gadgets which you can buy during the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale. You will be able to grab a wide range of options during this sale including Wi-Fi smart Plug, smart Bulbs, 360-Degree CCTV cameras, and more. Let's have a look at the range of smart products that are retailing with a lower price tag on Flipkart:

    30% Off On TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug (White)

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Enabled: No
    • WiFi Enabled: Yes
    • Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone
    • Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
    70% Off On Smitch Wi-Fi RGB - (10W) B22 Base Smart Bulb

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Remote access-Control your smart bulbs from anywhere
    • 16 million colours-Choose from your favourite colour
    • Scenes-Set your smart home the way you like it with one touch
    • Effects-Sync light to your favourite music
    • Tunable White light
    • Smart Bulb
    • AC Adapter
    • Type: LED
    57% Off On ZEPAD 360 Degree CCTV WiFi Light Bulb Camera
     

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • World 1.3MP IP Camera Power Adapter Mounting Stand Mounting Screws
    • This camera can work with a 2.4Ghz WiFi Router, Wifi Dongles (Jio, Airtel, etc) but not with a 5.0Ghz
    • 2-Way Audio & storage: This Camera has Microphone and Speaker, s
    • up to 64GB Micro SD Card to record and playback video and audio
    • Full HD 720P Resolution:The Camera's HD resolution quality can help you view the targets clearly, and it offers 355 horizontal pan and 90 tilt which gives you a full view of any corner of the room clearly
    85% Off On Shailputri 18 Colour Changing Smart Led Music

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 3.0
    • Configuration: A2DP Light
    • Color: RGB
    • Bulb W Power: 12W (LED + speaker)
    • Led power: 7W Speaker
    • Power: 3W
    • Material: Plastic
    • Remote control: 24 keys built-in 1 x 3V CR2025 lithium button cell
    • Voltage (V): AC 100-240V 50 - 60Hz L
    • ifespan: 50000 hours Multiple Modes
    35% Off On realme 360 Deg 1080p Wifi Smart Security Camera

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • For Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Use
    • Night Vision Feature
    • No of Channels: 4
    • Infrared Night Vision Feature
    • 1080P WDR Video recording with 3D noise cancellation
    • AI motion detection monitor with real time alarm
    • realme link now available on iOS app store
    • Now supports Alexa and Google Assistant
    Mi 360° 1080p WiFi Smart Security Camera

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • For Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Use
    • NA HDD
    • Night Vision Feature
    • No of Channels: 0
    • 1080p Full HD
    • 360 Degree Vision
    • Infrared NightVision
    • AI Powered Motion Detection
    • 2 Way Audio
    • Baby Monitoring
    68% Off On Smitch 360deg 1080p WiFi Smart Security Camera

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • HD Live Video Streaming
    • Advanced Motion Detection
    • Night Vision
    • SD Card Support
    • Pan-tilt Feature
    36% Off On TP-Link Tapo C200 Pan/Tilt Wi-Fi Home Security Camera

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • For Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Use
    • 0 HDD
    • Night Vision Feature
    • No of Channels: 0
    • High Definition Video - 1080p|Motion Detection, Sound and Light Alarm
    • Advanced Night View|Two-Way Audio
    • Safe Storage: Support MicroSD Card (up to 128 GB) (Please note SD Card not included)
    57% Off On ZEPAD 360 Degree CCTV WiFi Light Bulb Camera Panoramic Wireless Hidden Camera

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • For Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Use
    • Night Vision Feature
    • No of Channels: 4
    40% Off On TP-Link HS200 Light Smart Switch (White)

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth Enabled: No
    • WiFi Enabled: Yes
    • Smart Switch Install and Control any device
    • Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa
    20% Off On Mi LED B22 Color 9 W Smart Bulb

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 16 million colors, 1700k to 6500k color temperature, up to 900 lumens, scheduling, power on or off through the app
    • Sunrise mode imitates the sunrise to gently ease you awake. Sunset mode creates snug atmosphere before bed.
    • Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
    • Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to Wi-Fi via Mi Home App
    • The luminous polycarbonate surface has a high refractive index and high transparency casting a gentle yet bright light
    • The bulb operates at an ambient temperature and the lightweight material provides even heat dissipation
    • Over 11 years or 25,000 hours of long life span
    16% Off On Mi Smart LED 1S Table Lamp

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Foldable Design
    • Easy Knob Control
    • Adjustable Color Temperature & Brightness
    • Low Blue Light Content
    • Table Lamp
    • AC Adapter
    • Type: LED
    13% Off On Mi WiFi 10 W LED

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 16 million colors, 1700k to 6500k color temperature and 80 to 800 lumens adjustment, scheduling, power on or off through the app
    • Sunrise mode imitates the sunrise to gently ease you awake. Sunset mode creates snug atmosphere before bed.
    • Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
    • Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to WiFi via Mi Home App
    • Cross Pattern exterior gives the bulb a gentle appearance while ensuring heat is easily dissipated.
    • Outer filter is made of highly transparent light-diffusing material, and the plastic covered aluminum structure allows for even more heat dissipation, ensuring a long life for the bulb
    • Over 11 years of long life span
    63% Off On Syska Smart Pumpkin Wi-Fi 9W Bulb 3IN1 CCT

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Include: 1 Smart Bulb, User Manual & Warranty Card
    • Wattage: 9 watts
    • Warranty: 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty
    • Wifi enabled, With the alarm clock feature in this smart bulb, you can easily set daily schedules
    • The Syska smart bulb works perfectly well with any Wi-Fi router without a need for a separate hub or paid subscription service. Your existing Wi-Fi is enough (2.4 GHz only)
    • 3 million colour options-It offers you 3 million shades and different tones to make any occasion extra special and allow to change colors as per your mood.
    • Supported OS: Android 4.3 and above, iOS 6

    Story first published: Friday, January 22, 2021, 18:15 [IST]
