Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Discounts On Smart Home Gadgets Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is going on in its full swing and the online retailer is offering lucrative discount deals across numerous products. A whole lot of smartphones and accessories have seen a price cut during this period. The e-commerce platform is constantly updating a new price list for consumer electronics and other goods. We have recently shared the list of smartphones that were available with discounts during the ongoing Flipkart sale.

In this article, we are listing down the smart Home gadgets which you can buy during the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale. You will be able to grab a wide range of options during this sale including Wi-Fi smart Plug, smart Bulbs, 360-Degree CCTV cameras, and more. Let's have a look at the range of smart products that are retailing with a lower price tag on Flipkart: 30% Off On TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug (White) Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Bluetooth Enabled: No

WiFi Enabled: Yes

Smart Plug Just Plug and Control the device from phone

Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa 70% Off On Smitch Wi-Fi RGB - (10W) B22 Base Smart Bulb Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Remote access-Control your smart bulbs from anywhere

16 million colours-Choose from your favourite colour

Scenes-Set your smart home the way you like it with one touch

Effects-Sync light to your favourite music

Tunable White light

Smart Bulb

AC Adapter

Type: LED 57% Off On ZEPAD 360 Degree CCTV WiFi Light Bulb Camera Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs World 1.3MP IP Camera Power Adapter Mounting Stand Mounting Screws

This camera can work with a 2.4Ghz WiFi Router, Wifi Dongles (Jio, Airtel, etc) but not with a 5.0Ghz

2-Way Audio & storage: This Camera has Microphone and Speaker, s

up to 64GB Micro SD Card to record and playback video and audio

Full HD 720P Resolution:The Camera's HD resolution quality can help you view the targets clearly, and it offers 355 horizontal pan and 90 tilt which gives you a full view of any corner of the room clearly 85% Off On Shailputri 18 Colour Changing Smart Led Music Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 3.0

Configuration: A2DP Light

Color: RGB

Bulb W Power: 12W (LED + speaker)

Led power: 7W Speaker

Power: 3W

Material: Plastic

Remote control: 24 keys built-in 1 x 3V CR2025 lithium button cell

Voltage (V): AC 100-240V 50 - 60Hz L

ifespan: 50000 hours Multiple Modes 35% Off On realme 360 Deg 1080p Wifi Smart Security Camera Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs For Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Use

Night Vision Feature

No of Channels: 4

Infrared Night Vision Feature

1080P WDR Video recording with 3D noise cancellation

AI motion detection monitor with real time alarm

realme link now available on iOS app store

Now supports Alexa and Google Assistant Mi 360° 1080p WiFi Smart Security Camera Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs For Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Use

NA HDD

Night Vision Feature

No of Channels: 0

1080p Full HD

360 Degree Vision

Infrared NightVision

AI Powered Motion Detection

2 Way Audio

Baby Monitoring 68% Off On Smitch 360deg 1080p WiFi Smart Security Camera Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs HD Live Video Streaming

Advanced Motion Detection

Night Vision

SD Card Support

Pan-tilt Feature 36% Off On TP-Link Tapo C200 Pan/Tilt Wi-Fi Home Security Camera Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs For Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Use

0 HDD

Night Vision Feature

No of Channels: 0

High Definition Video - 1080p|Motion Detection, Sound and Light Alarm

Advanced Night View|Two-Way Audio

Safe Storage: Support MicroSD Card (up to 128 GB) (Please note SD Card not included) 57% Off On ZEPAD 360 Degree CCTV WiFi Light Bulb Camera Panoramic Wireless Hidden Camera Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs For Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Use

Night Vision Feature

No of Channels: 4 40% Off On TP-Link HS200 Light Smart Switch (White) Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Bluetooth Enabled: No

WiFi Enabled: Yes

Smart Switch Install and Control any device

Compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa 20% Off On Mi LED B22 Color 9 W Smart Bulb Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 16 million colors, 1700k to 6500k color temperature, up to 900 lumens, scheduling, power on or off through the app

Sunrise mode imitates the sunrise to gently ease you awake. Sunset mode creates snug atmosphere before bed.

Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to Wi-Fi via Mi Home App

The luminous polycarbonate surface has a high refractive index and high transparency casting a gentle yet bright light

The bulb operates at an ambient temperature and the lightweight material provides even heat dissipation

Over 11 years or 25,000 hours of long life span 16% Off On Mi Smart LED 1S Table Lamp Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Foldable Design

Easy Knob Control

Adjustable Color Temperature & Brightness

Low Blue Light Content

Table Lamp

AC Adapter

Type: LED 13% Off On Mi WiFi 10 W LED Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 16 million colors, 1700k to 6500k color temperature and 80 to 800 lumens adjustment, scheduling, power on or off through the app

Sunrise mode imitates the sunrise to gently ease you awake. Sunset mode creates snug atmosphere before bed.

Turn the light on or off, adjust the brightness, color or color temperature through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Doesn't require a bridge, and can be connected to WiFi via Mi Home App

Cross Pattern exterior gives the bulb a gentle appearance while ensuring heat is easily dissipated.

Outer filter is made of highly transparent light-diffusing material, and the plastic covered aluminum structure allows for even more heat dissipation, ensuring a long life for the bulb

Over 11 years of long life span 63% Off On Syska Smart Pumpkin Wi-Fi 9W Bulb 3IN1 CCT Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs Include: 1 Smart Bulb, User Manual & Warranty Card

Wattage: 9 watts

Warranty: 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Wifi enabled, With the alarm clock feature in this smart bulb, you can easily set daily schedules

The Syska smart bulb works perfectly well with any Wi-Fi router without a need for a separate hub or paid subscription service. Your existing Wi-Fi is enough (2.4 GHz only)

3 million colour options-It offers you 3 million shades and different tones to make any occasion extra special and allow to change colors as per your mood.

Supported OS: Android 4.3 and above, iOS 6

Best Mobiles in India