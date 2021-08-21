Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days: Discount Offers On Large Screen Smart TVs

Smart TVs have also gained huge popularity in recent times with major smartphone players venturing into this space. If you are looking for a new big-screen TV which is loaded with all the useful features and is light on pockets, this is the best time to consider what Flipkart has to offer.

During the Grand Home Appliances sale on Flipkart, you will get smart TVs from Samsung, Motorola, Blaupunkt and other brands with discounted rates. Take a look at the list:

iFFALCON by TCL 138.6 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55K61)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 33,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,990 (52% off)

iFFALCON by TCL 138.6 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55K61) is available at 52% discount during Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola ZX Pro 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 45,999 ; MRP: Rs. 61,999 (25% off)

Motorola ZX Pro 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 45,999 onwards during the sale.

Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (20% off)

Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 45,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Crystal 4K 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (22% off)

Samsung Crystal 4K 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

Blaupunkt Cybersound 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (26% off)

Blaupunkt Cybersound 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.

Thomson 9R Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55PATH5050)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 46,999 (19% off)

Thomson 9R Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55PATH5050) is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

iFFALCON 138.6 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 47,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,26,990 (62% off)

iFFALCON 138.6 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 47,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola ZX 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 56,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,15,399 (50% off)

Motorola ZX 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 56,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme SLED 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (RMV2001 SLED TV 55)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 46,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (32% off)

Realme SLED 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (RMV2001 SLED TV 55) is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung The Frame 2020 Series 138 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 82,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,29,900 (36% off)

Samsung The Frame 2020 Series 138 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV is available at 36% discount during Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 82,999 onwards during the sale.