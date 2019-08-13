Just In
Flipkart Independence Day Sale – Grab Smart TVs At Up To 60% Off
Flipkart's Independence day has already kicked off and will last until August 15. The sale provides up to 75% off on some Smart TVs. You can get various other appliances along with a few TVs under super saver deals. You can find as much as 45K+ products coming from 500+ brands, on the portal
Offers by Flipkart are no-cost EMI option, cashback and exchange offer, additional discount up to Rs. 5,000 on prepaid transactions, 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, get Rs. 1,000 on your next TV purchase on Flipkart, 1-year warranty on both product and display panel, and more.
41% Off On Samsung Super 6 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
13% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
36% off on Vu Ultra Smart 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
27% off on Thomson 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Netflix
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 30 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
20% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4X Pro 138.8 cm (55) with Android
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
27% off on LG 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2018 Edition
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
40% off on Samsung NU6100 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
9% off on Sony R202F 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV (KLV-32R202F)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
- 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
- Play Multiple video with USB Super-Multi-Format Play
32% off on Thomson 138.78cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Netflix
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 30 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
31% off on Vu Pixelight 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 24 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
12% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 138.8 cm (55)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 16 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
53% Off On Kodak 140cm
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
34% Off On Sony W662F 125.7cm (50 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 10 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- Direct Youtube & Netflix Button
50% Off On Vu 190cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 30 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
29% Off On Sony 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 50 Hz
- 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
- 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
52% Off On Panasonic FX650 Series 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 100 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- Swipe & Share / Easy Mirroring/Multi HDR Support
