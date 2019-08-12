Raksha Bandhan 2019 Gift Ideas – Budget Smartphones You Can Gift Your Sister Features oi-Harish Kumar

Raksha Bandhan is only a few days from now. The consumers who are still confused about picking the gifts can try their hands on the described list below. That comprises some pocket-friendly smartphones. You can rely on these devices, as they are from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Nokia, and more.

These smartphones flaunt either FHD+, or QHD+, or HD+ display panels. A few devices can be seen featuring up to a triple rear camera system, with 48MPs as primary sensors. Further, they are backed with the Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs that ensure fast operation and are paired with up 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.

They are backed with up to 4,000 mAh batteries, supporting Fast Charging technology. You can avail these phones via a couple of E-commerce shopping portals, with several offers such as extra discounts, cashback and exchange offers, no cost-EMI options on all major credit and debit cards, and much more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4 Realme 3i

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Realme C2

Key Specs 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Realme 3

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 7

Key Specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3430 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M10

Key Specs 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

3430 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Key Specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Infinix Hot 7

Key Specs 6.19 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

Helio P25 (MTK6757CD) Processor

4000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery LG W30

Key Specs 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 4.2

4000mAh Battery Nokia 2.2

Key Specs 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) 13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

