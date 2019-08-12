Just In
Raksha Bandhan 2019 Gift Ideas – Budget Smartphones You Can Gift Your Sister
Raksha Bandhan is only a few days from now. The consumers who are still confused about picking the gifts can try their hands on the described list below. That comprises some pocket-friendly smartphones. You can rely on these devices, as they are from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Nokia, and more.
These smartphones flaunt either FHD+, or QHD+, or HD+ display panels. A few devices can be seen featuring up to a triple rear camera system, with 48MPs as primary sensors. Further, they are backed with the Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs that ensure fast operation and are paired with up 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.
They are backed with up to 4,000 mAh batteries, supporting Fast Charging technology. You can avail these phones via a couple of E-commerce shopping portals, with several offers such as extra discounts, cashback and exchange offers, no cost-EMI options on all major credit and debit cards, and much more.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Realme 3i
Best Price of Realme 3i
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Realme C2
Best Price of Realme C2
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Realme 3
Best Price of Realme 3
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 7
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy M10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- 3430 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Infinix Hot 7
Best Price of Infinix Hot 7
Key Specs
- 6.19 inch HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
- Helio P25 (MTK6757CD) Processor
- 4000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
LG W30
Best Price of LG W30
Key Specs
- 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- AI Face Unlock
- Fingerprint Scanner
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4000mAh Battery
Nokia 2.2
Best Price of Nokia 2.2
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
13MP rear camera
5MP front-facing camera
Dual 4G VoLTE
3000mAh battery
