Hogar Controls Rethinks Smart Life With A Premium Touch

Hogar Controls is an US-based smart home automation system company, which deals with high-fidelity smart switches and other smart solutions. The company was founded in 2015, where, most of the Hogar Controls products are designed in the US and manufactured in India.

Hogar Controls claims that their smart home accessories, including the touch panels, and security accessories can be retrofitted into an already existing home with no changes in the wiring, which makes it an easy installation process.

The company has a global presence in more than 12 contries, and Hogar claims that their system can even save power compared to a physical switch board, thanks to programmable options offered on the Hogar products.

What Differentiates Hogar Controls From The Competition?

Unlike most of the home automation brands, Hogar (which literally means home in Spanish) makes tailor-made products depending on the use case and the requirements of the country. Ex: Hogar makes smart touch panels for the Indian market and US market with different practicality.

In one of the smart touch panels offered by Hogar, there is a button to control the fan, as most of the Indian households will have a fan. Whereas, the same smart touch panel in the US market comes with a thermostat controller, as most of the homes in the states do not use a fan.

In India, most of the home automation system uses the Wi-Fi network to connect with the add-ons an accessories. Whereas, the Hogar Controls supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, and Zigbee. The brain of the Hogar Controls connects to third party smart accessories using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth (depending on the third party accessories), whereas, the accessories from Hogar Controls use Zigbee 1.3 / Z-Wave Plus.

What Is Zigbee 1.3 / Z-Wave Plus And Why It Is Important?

Zigbee 1.3 / Z-Wave Plus are the latest wireless protocols based on radio waves, specially designed for indoor use cases like home automation. Unlike A Wi-Fi network, Zigbee 1.3 / Z-Wave Plus uses less power and does not require an internet connection to connect from device to device by creating a mesh from device to device.

Seamless Demo Session

I got to experience some of the products (more than 35 Hogar Controls products are available in India), and the fit and finish of the product is completely premium, and the company offers a whole range of customization options before and even after the installation. The Hogar Controls accessories can be controlled using four different ways, it works with Voice controls ( Alexa and Google Assistant), Physical Touch, Control using a smartphone, and control using an extended button.

The company is targetting those audiences, who owns a house or property, which is worth around a crore and is happy to spend 1% of their product value to covert their home into a smart home. This does indicate that the overall cost to install a standard set of Hogar Controls in a home would cost around one lakh rupees.

