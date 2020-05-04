Just In
How To Create Your Own Home Theatre Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
COVID-19 outbreak has changed the way we do things personally and professionally. Most of us used to watch movies in big IMAX screens and we are now stuck with smartphones, laptops, or televisions.
This could be the right time to get your own mini home theatre right in your living room with just a few gadgets. With this setup and a bucket of popcorn, you are guaranteed to cinema theatre-like experience from your living room. So, here are the devices from various brands to set up your own theatre.
BenQ TK850
A good mini-theatre setup starts with a projector and we have chosen the BenQ TK850 4K HDR projector. As it supports HDR, one can enjoy Netflix and Prime Video at UHD resolution. It offers features like Tone Mapping, which improves the clarity of the picture further enhancing the movie-watching experience.
This is also a great projector for watching live sports as it offers 60fps and one can also game on the projector with the dedicated gaming mode, which reduces the latency.
Xbox One X
The Xbox One X is one of the most affordable modern age gaming consoles with a built-in Blue-ray player. You can use this console to play games, watch movies using Blue-ray discs, and stream 4K content from Prime Video or Netflix.
Instead of investing on a computer to stream 4K content to a projector, just get this gaming console, which is much affordable and serves multiple purposes.
WD My Passport Go SSD
A compact storage solution always comes handy while designing a home studio. It can store plenty of 4K movies natively and this will be useful for those who do not have access to a high-speed internet connection, as streaming at 4K takes a lot of bandwidth.
Unlike an HDD, the WD My Passport Go SSD offers higher read and write speed, and users can copy a huge file from a computer with ease. Not just that, one will not notice any stuttering or frame drop while scrubbing through a 4K movie.
Blaupunkt SBWL-01
The Blaupunkt SBWL-01 is an affordable home theatre sound system with 2.1 channel audio support. It offers a sound output of 200W along with support for Dolby Digital sound technology.
It comes with a dedicated sub-woofer, which improves the bass and it is made using wooden material, which gives the speaker a premium finish. This speaker unit is available via various e-commerce sites.
