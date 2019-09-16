Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: An Affordable Truly Wireless Earbuds Experience

Design And Build

Blaupunkt BTW-01 flaunts a nice design, making it almost on par with the premium offerings from big brands though it is quite affordable. However, the build quality is something that could have been improved. The earbuds and charging case are made of plastic and looks plain. These earbuds are light and comfortable to wear and even the ear tips are designed to offer a great fit. The retail package comes with three pairs of ear tips for the best fit.

When it comes to the charging case, there is a micro USB port to charge it. This gives a dated feeling as we have seen many wireless earbuds charging cases featuring a USB Type-C port for charging. Once the earbuds are docked in the case, they start charging. The case is compact enough to be carried along anywhere and the box has a short cable for charging.

The Blaupunkt BTW-01 earbuds features touch gestures at the exterior to control the audio playback, answer incoming calls and trigger the voice assistant in the paired smartphone. There is a microphone at the bottom of the earbuds that will come into play during calling and using the voice assistant. Like many other earbuds in the market, the presence of touch controls might result in accidental touches. Though the wireless earbuds are comfortable to be worn for long hours and are of the appropriate size so that it doesn't cause any discomfort, it is not suitable to be used during workout or other activities as it could fall off.

Pairing Process

The two Blaupunkt BTW-01 earbuds can be paired to a smartphone separately. One of them has to be paired as a primary unit and the other earbud will connect to it. This way, you can use the primary one (right earbud) as a standalone earbud for making and answering calls. In some cases, the pairing of the right earbud might not be successful and it happens once the earbuds are plugged into the case and removed.

Performance And Battery Life

Being a truly wireless earbuds, the Blaupunkt BTW-01 delivers good audio performance and output for its pricing. It delivers a good level of bass with punchy and loud output. However, it could have been refined further to deliver even punchier output. We have reviewed the Skullcandy Push truly wireless earbuds, which is a relatively more expensive offering. And, it delivered better audio output, thereby marking a difference between the two. Even the voice quality of the person on the other end is quite crisp and clear as it can filter out the noise in the environment to a great extent.

The Blaupunkt offering comes with IPX5 rating for water resistance. There is Bluetooth 5 for better range and we used it with the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 7 and the Redmi Y1 and felt that the range is better than the other low-cost Bluetooth headphones and earbuds. It supports both SBC and AAC Bluetooth audio codecs to make it easy to be paired with both iOS and Android devices.

When it comes to the battery performance, the Blaupunkt BTW-01 wireless earbuds lasted for nearly four hours on a single charge. And, the case can hold up to four times this charge giving us a decent battery life when it is fully charged.

Verdict

For an asking price of Rs. 7,999, the Blaupunkt BTW-01 is a great pair of truly wireless earphones. It has attractive features including IPX5 certification for water resistance, letting us use it even during rain though not a heavy downpour. The most interesting aspect is its battery life as it can last for up to 20 hours with both the case and earbuds, which is above the average performance of many other affordable truly wireless earbuds.

Given the overall performance of the Blaupunkt BTW-01 truly wireless earbuds, it is definitely impressive than the other affordable offerings available in the market. Though the MRP is Rs. 7,999, the earbuds cost Rs. 4,999 online and this makes it a good buy. I personally suggest buying these earbuds for those who want to try the truly wireless experience.