    Mother's Day Gift Ideas: Best Vacuum Cleaner To Decrease Your Mom Work

    By
    |

    Mother's Day is here, giving you a chance to make her day special. One of the ways to make Mother's Day unique and special with gifts to make her feel loved. If you're still thinking about what to get your mom, here are a few gifting ideas. For instance, you could get her a vacuum cleaner that could certainly help to cut down her chores. We have listed out some of the best vacuum cleaners to get your mom this Mother's Day.

    Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop
     

    Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop

    Xiaomi has expanded its product offering over the years to include several gadgets for a smart home. One such device is the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vaccum-Mop, which is a multi-tasking vacuum cleaner priced at Rs. 24,999. This makes for the best Mother's Day gift.

    iBELL RV1926R Robotic Floor Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum

    iBELL RV1926R Robotic Floor Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum

    Another vacuum clear to check out is the iBELL RV1926R Robotic Floor Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum that offers several modes and features. Priced at Rs. 16,240, this vacuum cleaner is among the best ideas for this year's Mother's Day.

    Eufy Robovac G10 Hybrid ME-T2150Y11 Robotic Floor Cleaner

    Eufy Robovac G10 Hybrid ME-T2150Y11 Robotic Floor Cleaner

    Joining the list is the Eufy Robovac G10 Hybrid ME-T2150Y11 Robotic Floor Cleaner. This is another great suggestion to reduce your mother's work at household chores. This vacuum cleaner can be bought for Rs. 15,499.

    iLife V80 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Robotic Floor Cleaner
     

    iLife V80 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Robotic Floor Cleaner

    Additionally, iLife has emerged as a popular brand when it comes to vacuum cleaners. One can check out the iLife V80 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Robotic Floor Cleaner. Its compact size helps clean every nook and corner, which makes an ideal Mother's Day gifting idea. The iLife V80 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Robotic Floor Cleaner can be bought for Rs. 23,999.

    iLife V8S Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Robotic Floor Cleaner

    iLife V8S Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Robotic Floor Cleaner

    Another brilliant device from iLife is the iLife V8S Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Robotic Floor Cleaner. As the name suggests, this one offers both vet and dry cleaning with its robotic arm. This perfect Mother's Day gift can be bought for Rs. 21,999.

    iLife V5s Pro Robotic Floor Cleaner

    iLife V5s Pro Robotic Floor Cleaner

    That's not all. Joining the list is the iLife V5s Pro Robotic Floor Cleaner, which is priced at Rs. 17,999. As a more affordable Mother's Day gifting solution, this vacuum cleaner offers several features, which would help to reduce her burden.

    iRobot Roomba 976 Robotic Floor Cleaner

    iRobot Roomba 976 Robotic Floor Cleaner

    One can also check out the premium iRobot Roomba 976 Robotic Floor Cleaner, which can be bought for Rs. 34,999. With the supported app, this vacuum cleaner is a handy device that can take care of your mom and make her feel special this Mother's Day.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 8, 2021, 17:00 [IST]
