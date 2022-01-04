ENGLISH

    Samsung ‘Big TV’ Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best Samsung Smart TVs

    By
    |

    Samsung has announced the 'Big TV' Day sale which brings irresistible offers on Samsung smart TVs. The offer will be valid until January 31. If you are looking for a premium TV, then it can be the best time to grab your favorite smart TV.

     

    There is a no-cost EMI option and if you want to upgrade to larger screen televisions can avail of special deals with assured gifts such as tablet and soundbar. Buyers can get up to 43 percent off on Samsung smart TVs and cashback on select bank cards. Without further ado, here we've listed the best Samsung smart TVs that can be purchased at discounted price tags.

    The Frame QLED 4K TV (43

    The Frame QLED 4K TV (43") 43LS03AAK, (34% Off)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 58,990 ; MRP: Rs. 89,900 ; ( No cost EMI up to 12 months)

    The Frame QLED 4K TV (43") 43LS03AAK is available at 34% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 58,990 onwards during the sale.

    QLED 4K The Serif (55

    QLED 4K The Serif (55") 55LS01TAK (43% Off)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 92,990 ; MRP: Rs. 163,900 (No cost EMI up to 18 months)

    QLED 4K The Serif (55") 55LS01TAK is available at 43% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 92,990 onwards during the sale.

    Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (65

    Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (65") QN85A (16% Off)

    Offer:

    Deal Price: Rs. 229,990 ; MRP: Rs. 274,900 ; ( Rs. 3,000 off on Samsung Shop App,No cost EMI up to 18 months)

    Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (65") QN85A is available at 16% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 229,990 onwards during the sale.

    Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (43

    Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (43") 43AUE60 (26% Off)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 52,900 (Additional Rs. 1,500 off on Samsung Shop App,No cost EMI up to 12 months)

    Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (43") 43AUE60 is available at 26% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale.

    Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (55

    Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (55") 55AUE70 (25% Off)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 57,990 ; MRP: Rs. 76,900 ; (Additional Rs. 3,000 off on Samsung Shop App,No cost EMI up to 18 months)

    Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (55") 55AUE70 is available at 25% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 57,990 onwards during the sale.

    Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55

    Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55") QN90A (17% Off)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 175,990 ; MRP: Rs. 211,900 ; (Additional Rs. 3000 off on Samsung Shop App, No cost EMI up to 18 months)

    Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55") QN90A is available at 17% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 175,990 onwards during the sale.

    Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (85

    Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (85") QN900A (15% Off)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,349,990 ; MRP: Rs. 1,594,900 ( Additional Rs. 3,000 off on Samsung Shop App, No cost EMI up to 18 months)

    Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (85") QN900A is available at 15% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 1,349,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 1:08 [IST]
