Just In
- just now CES 2022: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 3070 Ti Laptop, 3080 Ti Laptop, And RTX 3090 Ti GPUs Announced
- 1 hr ago CES 2022: AMD Showcases Zen4 Based Ryzen 7000 Series CPU
- 1 hr ago CES 2022: 12th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processors Goes Official
- 1 hr ago CES 2022: AMD Ryzen 6000 Mobile Processors With RDNA2 GPUs Announced
Don't Miss
- Movies Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Late Sidharth Shukla; Says He Made Her Strong & ‘Humari Journey Abhi Hai’
- News Delhi: DDMA issues order regarding weekend curfew; check guidelines
- Sports India vs South Africa: Visitors stretch lead to 58 after Shardul Thakur shines with seven-wicket haul
- Lifestyle Surge Indicative Of Third Wave In India, Says COVID-19 Task Force Chief Dr NK Arora
- Finance What Is Fund Of Funds? Know Your Fund
- Education UPPSC Staff Nurse/Sister Grade 2 Result Declared, Check UPPSC Provisional Staff Nurse Exam 2021 Result Details
- Automobiles TVS Apache RTR 165 RP sold Out
- Travel Best Winter Destinations In North India For Every Traveller
Samsung ‘Big TV’ Days Sale: Discount Offers On Best Samsung Smart TVs
Samsung has announced the 'Big TV' Day sale which brings irresistible offers on Samsung smart TVs. The offer will be valid until January 31. If you are looking for a premium TV, then it can be the best time to grab your favorite smart TV.
There is a no-cost EMI option and if you want to upgrade to larger screen televisions can avail of special deals with assured gifts such as tablet and soundbar. Buyers can get up to 43 percent off on Samsung smart TVs and cashback on select bank cards. Without further ado, here we've listed the best Samsung smart TVs that can be purchased at discounted price tags.
The Frame QLED 4K TV (43") 43LS03AAK, (34% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 58,990 ; MRP: Rs. 89,900 ; ( No cost EMI up to 12 months)
The Frame QLED 4K TV (43") 43LS03AAK is available at 34% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 58,990 onwards during the sale.
QLED 4K The Serif (55") 55LS01TAK (43% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 92,990 ; MRP: Rs. 163,900 (No cost EMI up to 18 months)
QLED 4K The Serif (55") 55LS01TAK is available at 43% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 92,990 onwards during the sale.
Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55") QN90A (17% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 175,990 ; MRP: Rs. 211,900 ; (Rs. 6,000 instant cashback on SBI Bank Cards)
Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55") QN90A is available at 17% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 175,990 onwards during the sale.
Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (65") QN85A (16% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 229,990 ; MRP: Rs. 274,900 ; ( Rs. 3,000 off on Samsung Shop App,No cost EMI up to 18 months)
Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (65") QN85A is available at 16% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 229,990 onwards during the sale.
Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (43") 43AUE60 (26% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 52,900 (Additional Rs. 1,500 off on Samsung Shop App,No cost EMI up to 12 months)
Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (43") 43AUE60 is available at 26% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale.
Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (55") 55AUE70 (25% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 57,990 ; MRP: Rs. 76,900 ; (Additional Rs. 3,000 off on Samsung Shop App,No cost EMI up to 18 months)
Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (55") 55AUE70 is available at 25% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 57,990 onwards during the sale.
Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55") QN90A (17% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 175,990 ; MRP: Rs. 211,900 ; (Additional Rs. 3000 off on Samsung Shop App, No cost EMI up to 18 months)
Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (55") QN90A is available at 17% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 175,990 onwards during the sale.
Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (85") QN900A (15% Off)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,349,990 ; MRP: Rs. 1,594,900 ( Additional Rs. 3,000 off on Samsung Shop App, No cost EMI up to 18 months)
Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (85") QN900A is available at 15% discount during Samsung ‘Big TV' Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 1,349,990 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
15,300
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
43,999
-
13,130