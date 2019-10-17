Smart TV Buying Guideline For Streaming Enthusiasts By Netflix Features oi-Vivek

Big screen televisions have never been this affordable. Due to the ongoing competition in the smart TV market brands have come up with new offerings that do not cost a bomb. As we are nearing the Diwali festive season these deals get better with offers from resellers and e-commerce websites.

Netflix -- the online streaming platform has some suggestions for the future smart TV owners. Though there is no specific brand that one might need to consider while buying a tv, one can also have a checklist that helps to choose the right television. Here is a guideline that you need to follow to get a smart TV for watching online content on platforms like Netflix, Prime Videos, and YouTube.

Look For A Netflix Certified Smart TV

Most of the smart TVs are based on Android TV OS or AOSP. However, not every smart TV is capable of doing everything. For starters, the tv needs certification from OTT players like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video to stream in 4K even if the television has a 4K panel. It is always advised to get a television certified by Google and Netflix.

Brands like Xiaomi, Vu, and TCL have come with television with a smart remote that has dedicated buttons to access services like Netflix and YouTube.

Convert Your Dumb TV Into A Smart TV

If you recently bought a big non-smart television and now planning to replace it with smart TV? Wait before you waste your hard-earned money. The market is currently filled with a lot of streaming devices or set-top boxes. In fact, some of the ISP (internet service providers) like Airtel, Hathway, and ACT Fibernet has come up with their own streaming devices with Netflix certification. These devices are affordable and can support superior streaming quality as well.

Besides, one can always choose affordable options like Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, or Airtel Xtreme stick.

A Good Display Makes All The Different

Though there are a lot of 4K televisions in the market some of the offers do missout on features like HDR. An HDR television can offer better contrast compared to a normal TV and watching shows that are shot on HDR cameras will take the cinematic experience to the next level as platforms like Netflix offers more than 2,000 hours of content in 4K resolution.

Do Not Neglect The Sound Quality

A good television without a complimenting sound system can ruin your entire binging experience. Services like Netflix offers shows and movies with Dolby Atmos sound on series like Stranger Things and Mowgli. Always go for television with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support or you can also get an external soundbar to compliment it.

Look For Netflix Recommended TVs

Every year Netflix puts out a list of recommendations for smart TV buyers. This list includes various offerings from brands like Samsung, Sony, and Panasonic. These televisions will offer the ultimate Netflix experience. Go to a tv showroom and look for "Netflix Recommended TV" badge and you are guaranteed to get the best possible Netflix watching experience.

