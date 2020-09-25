4th Gen Echo Dot, Echo Dot With Clock, And Echo Launched With Spherical Design News oi-Vivek

Amazon has officially launched the latest generation of Echo smart speakers powered by Alexa in India. When compared to the previous generation model, the 5th Gen Echo lineup gets a design overhaul.

The company has launched three models, out of which the 4th Gen Echo Dot is the most affordable of the lot, then there is the Echo Dot with a clock that comes with a built-in digital clock, a first time on an Echo product.

According to Amazon, the new 4th Gen Echo is an amalgamation of the best Echo and Echo plus and it also offers features like Dolby stereo sound, and a built-in Zigbee hub and costs Rs. 9,999, which makes it an interesting product.

4th Gen Echo Features

The 4th Gen Echo costs Rs. 9,999 and it comes with a new spherical design with a fabric finish, just like the 3rd Gen Echo series of devices. It has an LED ring at the base and the sound is powered by a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing. Just like the Echo Studio, the 4th Gen Echo can sense the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes audio playback. In terms of networking, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and Zigbee protocol.

4th Gen Echo Dot And Echo Dot With Clock Features

The only difference between the two is that the latter comes with a built-in digital clock and costs Rs. 5,499, whereas the Echo Dot costs Rs. 4,499. Both models flaunt the same physical design as the 4th Gen Echo with a fabric finish. These smart speakers are fitted with a 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker and the Echo Dot with a clock can show information like time, outdoor temperature, timers, and alarms. There is also an option for a tap to snooze alarm feature.

Built Sustainably

Amazon claims that the 4th Gen Echo speaker range is built with 100 percent post-consumer recycled fabric, 100 percent recycled die-cast aluminum, and post-consumer recycled plastic. On top of that, the material used for the packing is are made entirely from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. Lastly, these products have a Low Power Mode that saves power using inactivity.

