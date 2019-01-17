ENGLISH

Aisen A65UDS980 65-inch 4K television officially launched for Rs 79,990

Aisen A65UDS980 runs on Android 6 lollipop

    Aisen has launched a new smart-television in India with a whopping 65-inch screen size. The Aisen A65UDS980 comes with a 4K resolution panel, and here are the complete details on the latest 65-inch smart television.

    Aisen A65UDS980 price and availability

    The Aisen A65UDS980 will be available via offline stores and online e-commerce website from the from the 17th of January 2019. The Aisen A65UDS980 retails in India for Rs 79,990.

    Aisen A65UDS980 features and specifications

    The Aisen A65UDS980 has an A+ grade IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 X 2160, offering a 178 degree Wide Viewing Angle. The television also comes with a 16W stereo speaker setup with Dolby Audio support.

    The Aisen A65UDS980 smart-television is powered by an unknown 1.5 GHz Quad-core chipset with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage to download apps and games. The device has a custom Android 6 lollipop based OS with support for third-party app installation.

    Coming to I/O, the Aisen A65UDS980 has four USB ports, AV input, and a triple HDMI port. The television also supports Wi-Fi connectivity, which will be useful to stream online content via YouTube and other streaming service providers. The retail package comes with a special remote with Hotkeys to access apps and games with a single click.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
