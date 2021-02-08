Amazon Alexa Completes Three Years In India: 6,000 People Propose To Alexa Every Day News oi-Vivek

On February 15th, 2021 Amazon Alexa will complete three years in India. Alexa is one of the most used AI personal assistants in India that comes with a lot of interesting features. According to stats, people have said "I Love You" to Alexa at least 19000 times a day in 2020. Not just that, more than 9000 people propose to Alexa on a daily basis.

To make Alexa devices more accessible, Amazon will run an offer on best-selling Echo devices and smart bundles from February 15. As of now, Alexa service is available in English, Hindi, and Hinglish. According to a report, Alexa will soon be available in 12 different Indian languages.

There are over 100 Alexa powered smart devices available in India, and one can get one for as cheap as Rs. 2,000. Alexa also comes integrated with some of the smartphones and smartwatches, and any Android and iOS device can be used to access Alexa by installing the app.

Should You Get An Alexa Device?

Alexa can make your life a lot easier. However, do note that most Alexa devices require an active internet connection and active power. So, if your place doesn't have either of these, then, getting an Alexa does not make any sense.

To get the most out of an Alexa device, you have to be a Prime customer, which allows you to stream ad-free music and shop on Amazon seamlessly. Alexa smart speakers are pretty cheap in India, and even the first-gen Alexa speaker will work seamlessly without any issue even in 2021. With the new models, you can get better sound quality and modern design. So, if you already own an Alexa device, I don't see a reason for you to upgrade to a new one.

