Apple To Add Chromecast Support For iPhone, iPad, Mac Spotted; How To Use New Feature?

Apple WWDC 2022 event has brought in the iOS 16 update with many new features. One of the new features is the easier accessibility and usage of casting devices like Chromecast. Apple has made Chromecast better accessible for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and even Mac. The new feature would further help other apps like Spotify and Sonos.

Apple Supports Chromecast Now

The Apple iOS 16 update has a new framework, DeviceDiscoveryExtension. This allows third-party devices to appear in the same system menu, just as AirPlay would appear. This would make casting from Apple devices much easier.

Previously, users had to find the menu within the YouTube app from their Chromecast device. This would then allow them to choose to AirPlay to an Apple device. That said, the feature is yet to officially rollout to all Apple devices, indicating that the support is still in development.

The Apple Chromecast support would require developers and manufacturers to write an extension and release it as a software development kit. It would also require a special process as Apple has been adamant about a closed ecosystem.

How Does Apple-Chromecast Support Work Now?

Going into the details, Apple explains the working on the new system process that supports Chromecast. Firstly, the new extensions run in a system process and search for a special media adapter in the local network via Bluetooth.

If a new system is found, Apple will automatically integrate it into the menu screen. Here, the DeviceDiscoveryExtension runs a "sand-box", which is isolated from other processes on the devices. This is also the reason why developers needn't request permissions to use the local area network or Bluetooth.

The Apple Chromecast support will further open the ecosystem to third-parties. This could also boost the sales for Apple as it would be better compatible with non-Apple products. At the same time, it remains to see how Apple protects the tight security and privacy as it opens to casting devices.

Presently, the Apple Chromecast support is said to appear on iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Versa, watchOS 9, and also tvOS 16. However, the feature is still in beta and is expected to launch in fall alongside the new iPhone 14 series.

