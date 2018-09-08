Cloudwalker join hands with Hungama Play, offers 90 days subscription on sign-up

CloudWalker has announced its partnership with Hungama Play for its Cloud TV X2, India's first-ever 4K Ready Full HD Smart TV on Android 7.0 Nougat.

"Our users will also receive a subscription to Hungama Play for 90 days on sign-up. This is a special addition to the thousands of hours of entertaining digital content available on Cloud TV X2 and we look forward to an affirmative response from our users," Jagdish Rajpurohit, President of CloudWalker, said.

As part of the association, the Cloud TV X2 users will not only be able to stream their favorite content on the Smart TV but also receive a 90-days subscription of Hungama Play.

"We are excited to partner with CloudWalker and offer the Hungama Play service to the users of Cloud TV X2. Besides adding to our existing customer touchpoints, the association will enable viewers to have an immersive content viewing experience on CloudWalker's advanced smart TVs. We look forward to engaging with the new and existing users of Cloud TV X2, and are certain that our 90-days subscription will give them another reason to explore our multi-lingual and multi-genre library of films, TV shows, originals and more," Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said.

For those who are not aware, the company has also joined hands with leading premium streaming platform, Hotstar for its smart TV range, the Cloud TV X2.

This tie-up will enable users to discover great content and have an amazing digital entertainment experience from the Hotstar app in a seamless and hassle-free manner, on the big screen.

The company is also targeting partnerships with the most popular digital content platforms in the country and let its users enjoy real video on demand with premium content.