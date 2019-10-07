ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dish TV Might Launch Hybrid Set-Top Box With Amazon Prime Video Soon

    By
    |

    Dish TV is planning to launch a hybrid set-top box in India. The company has already partnered with Amazon to offer the Prime Video app to its subscribers. Under this partnership, Dish TV will allow its users to access Amazon Prime Video app on their TV.

    Dish TV Might Launch Hybrid Set-Top Box With Amazon Prime Video Soon

     

    This development comes after Airtel launched its Xstream box, which offers a free subscription to the content available on its app. It is priced at Rs. 3,999.

    The company has also introduced a new feature called Skill in India. So that users can change channels, using their voice. The newly launched feature can be used by anyone who has an Amazon Echo smart speaker.

    This can be accessed via the Alexa app available on iOS and Android. This feature also allows you to check the balance and monthly rental amount. Also, you can raise a 'call-me' request through this new feature. Meanwhile, Dish TV is also planning to bring more features under this d2h skill.

    Here's How To Use d2h Skill Through Alexa app

    ● First, users need to open the d2h skill for Alexa with a selection of prompts such as, "Alexa, launch d2h" or by saying "Alexa, open d2h".

    ● Then the new feature will offer information and help users search a program on a channel.

    ●Users can also add a reminder for a favorite.

    Dish TV Introduces 'Shorts TV Active'

    The company has recently introduced a new value-added service called 'Shorts TV Active' in partnership with ShortsTV. The newly launched service will provide ad-free HD films, at Rs. 59.

    To recall, Dish TV introduced SMRT Stick and Magic Stick in India which allow users to stream content from OTT services through Dish TV as well as d2h set-top boxes respectively.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: dish tv
    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue