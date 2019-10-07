Dish TV Might Launch Hybrid Set-Top Box With Amazon Prime Video Soon News oi-Priyanka Dua

Dish TV is planning to launch a hybrid set-top box in India. The company has already partnered with Amazon to offer the Prime Video app to its subscribers. Under this partnership, Dish TV will allow its users to access Amazon Prime Video app on their TV.

This development comes after Airtel launched its Xstream box, which offers a free subscription to the content available on its app. It is priced at Rs. 3,999.

The company has also introduced a new feature called Skill in India. So that users can change channels, using their voice. The newly launched feature can be used by anyone who has an Amazon Echo smart speaker.

This can be accessed via the Alexa app available on iOS and Android. This feature also allows you to check the balance and monthly rental amount. Also, you can raise a 'call-me' request through this new feature. Meanwhile, Dish TV is also planning to bring more features under this d2h skill.

Here's How To Use d2h Skill Through Alexa app

● First, users need to open the d2h skill for Alexa with a selection of prompts such as, "Alexa, launch d2h" or by saying "Alexa, open d2h".

● Then the new feature will offer information and help users search a program on a channel.

●Users can also add a reminder for a favorite.

Dish TV Introduces 'Shorts TV Active'

The company has recently introduced a new value-added service called 'Shorts TV Active' in partnership with ShortsTV. The newly launched service will provide ad-free HD films, at Rs. 59.

To recall, Dish TV introduced SMRT Stick and Magic Stick in India which allow users to stream content from OTT services through Dish TV as well as d2h set-top boxes respectively.

Best Mobiles in India