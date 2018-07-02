Fiio launches world's first music player with USB Type-C port

Fiio has launched the M7 Hi-Res Lossless music player in India. M7 is the successor to the Fiio M3, which was launched back in 2016. It comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 and will be available in Black, Silver, and Red color options. The device will be available for purchase from company's official site, e-commerce websites, and retail outlets.

The Fiio M7 flaunts a 3.2-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels. Design wise it comes with an aluminium chassis, along with an all-glass front. has 2GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. It runs on a customised Android skin and also houses physical buttons for playback and volume controls.

The Hi-Res music player is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7270 Soc. The music player is fueled by a 1180mAh battery which claims to offer 40 days of standby time. The company claims it delivers a play time of up to 30 hours on a single charge when connected via Bluetooth. While connected with headphone it gives up to 20 hours of play time.

In addition, this is the first dedicated music player ever to sport a USB-Type C port for charging, syncing and music playback via USB-C headphones. However, the inclusion of Type-C port doesn't mean the company has ditched the 3.5mm jack. The M7 Hi-Res also support 3.5mm headphone jack.

The M7 supports up to 192kHz/ 24-bit PCM audio. As for audio file formats, among the supported are APE/ WAV/ FLAC/ AIF/ DSD/ M4A/ WMA/ OGG/ AAC/ ALAC/ MP3 as well as CUE codec and others.

Under the hood, M7 uses ESS Sabre 9018 chip which combines with DAC and headphone amplifier into a compact box. The 9018 chips have a signal-to-noise ratio of -121B and support for up to 384kHz/32 bit PCM tracks.

The M7 also support aptX-HD audio codec along with Sony's LDAC wireless audio codec. LDAC was recently made available to all Android smartphones via Android 8.0 Oreo. The audio player supports FM Radio but the lack of Wi-Fi means there is no support for streaming services like Apple Music and Google Play Music.

