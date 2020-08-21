Google Reportedly Working On TV Streaming Hub Called Kaleidoscope News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google is determined to expand its services beyond Android and G Suite. Reports now suggest that Google is developing a new TV content hub. Dubbed as Google Kaleidoscope, the new service aims to bring in all the streaming services under one platform, making it easier for people to find movies and shows they enjoy.

Google Kaleidoscope In Development

The report comes from Chrome Story, which suggests Kaleidoscope will take you to a landing page on the Google developer browser. If you load chrome://kaleidoscope/ with Chrome Canary, you'll be greeted with a tagline that reads: "All your shows in one place." This clearly indicates that Google Kaleidoscope would allow users to "see all your favorite shows in one place, no matter where they're hosted."

The screenshots shared by the report reveal icons for various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. When you click on the icon 'Yes I'm in', the landing page will redirect to a second page titled "Continue watching across all your devices."

But it looks like the feature is still in development because from here it's a dead-end. The report further notes that the page read "Chrome Kaleidoscope is not currently available for your account. If you are a Googler check out go/kaleidoscope-not-available for more information."

Google Kaleidoscope: Will It Help?

The number of streaming services is steadily on the rise, especially as a large part of the population continues staying at home. Moreover, with the theaters and malls shut down, we'll need to rely on streaming services for the latest movie launches. In this scenario, it doesn't hurt to get all our favorite streaming sites in one hub.

At the same time, Google Kaleidoscope is trying to be both the host and aggregator for TV content. That being said, it's hard to say how the new service would actually work. As long as it makes things easier for users, Google Kaleidoscope should be just fine. Google didn't immediately respond for comment.

