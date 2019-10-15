Honor Vision, World’s First Smart TV With AI Pop-Up Camera Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the Indian Mobile Congress 2019 in New Delhi, the Honor Vision smart TV has been announced. It carries the credits of being the world's first smart TV to feature an AI pop-up camera, which is claimed to enable NPU capability for face recognition. This new smart TV from the Huawei sub-brand Honor runs the company's Harmony OS.

Honor Vision and Vision Pro were announced back in August in the company's home market China. And, two models have already gone on sale in the country. As of now, Honor has not revealed anything regarding the pricing of these new smart TVs in India and its availability. One thing that is known is that the Honor Vision will go on sale in India sometime in Q1 2020.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Specs

When it comes to specifications, the Honor Vision smart TV bestows a 55-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 178-degree viewing angle. Under its hood, the smart TV comes with a quad-core Honghu 818 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage space, and Mali-G51 GPU. The connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, an Ethernet port, and three HDMI ports.

The Honor Vision TV series comes with four 10W speakers. It is touted that the smart TV can act as a Smart Home Hub. It has elements of EMUI 10 and Magic UI 3.0 used by Huawei and Honor brands. The Honor Link feature lets this smart TV to be controlled by smartphones as well. The Honghu 818 SoC delivers powerful decoding, computing, image processing, and sound effects optimization, mentions the company.

When it comes to the difference between the Honor Vision and Vision Pro, the latter is an upgraded smart TV with some beefed up specifications. It features a pop-up camera with FHD 1080p video calling, a couple of 10W speakers and twice the onboard storage, which is 32GB.

What's more interesting is that the Honor Vision smart TV comes with multi-device connection support. Eventually, the same can be used for smart homes, letting users connect their smart devices and control the lights, curtains, etc.

Expected Price In India

For now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Honor Vision TV in India. As it is available in China, we can expect these smart TVs to be priced similarly in India with a slightly premium pricing. Well, the Honor Vision was launched for 3799 yuan (approx. Rs. 38,000) while the Honor Vision Pro was launched for 4799 (approx. Rs. 48,000).

