How To Record TV Shows On Tata Sky HD+ Set-Top-Box

Tata Sky, one of the leading DTH service providers in the country is a pioneer to let users record their favorite TV shows and watch the same later. The DTH operator has categorized its lineup of set-top-boxes into five models including Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky SD, Tata Sky 4K, Tata Sky HD+, and Tata Sky Binge+.

Of these, only the Tata Sky Binge+ and Tata Sky HD+ set-top-boxes support the recording feature. The Binge+ launched recently is an Android TV device providing both OTT video content and satellite television. This one is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the new subscribers and existing users will get a cashback of Rs. 1,000.

On the other hand, the Ultra HD 4K set-top-box from Tata Sky is priced starting from Rs. 6,400 and provides 4K video quality as well as Dolby Digital Surround Sound. The most expensive one is the Tata Sky HD+ set-top-box priced at Rs. 9,300. It has a 500GB HDD and lets you record your favorite TV shows on it and watch them later.

How To Record TV Shows On Tata Sky HD+ STB

Tata Sky HD+ set-top-box lets you view your favorite TV shows by following the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Press the Guide button on the remote control of the Tata Sky HD+ STB

Step 2: Search for your favorite TV show with the navigation controls

Step 3: Once you find the show that you want to record, click on the record option. There will be two options - Record event and Record series. Click on the desired option.

Click on Record Event to record a specific episode. This feature will record only the episode you chose and stop recording once the show ends. With the Record Series option, you can record all the episodes in the series.

To view the recorded show, hit the Plan button on the Tata Sky HD+ STB remote control. This will show you a slew of options and you need to choose the one reading 'Recorded'. It will open the entire list of all the recorded shows and you have to choose the one you intend to watch and enjoy it.

