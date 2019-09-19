Huawei Vision 4K TV With Pop-Up Camera And HarmonyOS Launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Currently, everyone is making TVs. The OnePlus TV has been creating a great hype in the market for months. Before the launch of the hyped TV from OnePlus, Huawei has taken the wraps off the Huawei Vision 4K TV with HarmonyOS. It is a 4K Ultra HD TV in three different form factors - 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. It will also be launched in a bigger 85-inch model soon. It was unveiled alongside the Huawei Mate 30 series and Huawei Watch GT 2.

Huawei Vision runs on HarmonyOS, the company's smart platform touted to be used for the company's smartphones too in the future. In the current situation, when Huawei phones are facing wavering support issues from Google, a smart platform from the company makes sense. Back in 2011, Huawei launched a mid-range smartphone called Vision.

Huawei Vision 4K TV

The new Vision TV is inspired by smartphones and features a pop-up camera to let users make video calls. The Huawei TV comes with IoT control and the company's HiLink smart home platform to connect to smart gadgets. There are microphones in the remote to respond to voice commands. Notably, the company touts that it is always listening to users' commands. The remote also comes with a USB Type-C port and features touch-sensitive controls.

It's A Larger Smartphone

All these features make us believe that the Huawei Vision 4K TV is none other than a large screen smartphone along with a smart speaker and not exactly a TV. Even the CEO of the company, Richard Yu claimed the same. It features 8 inbuilt speakers and a sub-woofer providing professional 5.1 surround sound.

The Huawei Vision Smart TV is quite similar to the Honor Vision TV except for a few differences. For now, Huawei has not disclosed the pricing of the Vision Smart TV. The company assures that there will be smarter features with the integration of smartphones. Moreover, it comes with TV voice commands and facial recognition features.

