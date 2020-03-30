ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Vision Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera Slated For April 8 Launch

    By
    |

    Huawei recently unveiled the flagship Huawei P40 series, which will be seeing a dedicated launch in China on April 8. The launch event will also see a couple of other products from the company, including the Huawei Vision Smart TV. The new smart TV is said to include a pop-up camera and more.

    Huawei Vision Smart TV Poster Reveals Pop-Up Camera

     

    Huawei Vision Smart TV

    The Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Pro Plus have been some of the much-awaited smartphones. Apart from the smartphone, Huawei is gearing up to launch a couple of other tech gadgets. The Huawei Vision Smart TV is one of them as teased in a new poster on Weibo.

    The upcoming Huawei Vision Smart TV is said to pack a built-in pop-up camera. Unfortunately, there's not much known about the TV. But it could be compared with the other smart TV range by the company like the earlier launched a 75-inch and a 65-inch Vision Smart TVs.

    The new Huawei Vision Smart TV seems to be part of the company's 1 + 8 + N strategy, where 1 refers to smartphones, 8 is for other gadgets like TVs, PCs, tablets, and so on. Lastly, N refers to the larger number of IoT devices from Huawei, set to rollout later this year.

    Huawei Vision Smart TV Expected Features

    The new Huawei Vision Smart TV could be larger than the 75-inch TV launched last year, which offered a Quantum Dot LED display and features 4K resolution. The 75-inch Huawei Vision Smart TV packs a high refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR boost support, and features the HarmonyOS.

    Similar to the poster of the upcoming TV, the previous 75-inch version also featured a pop-up camera for 1080p video calls. The speakers of the previous Huawei Vision Smart TV included a 65W speaker with six full-range speakers doubled with a pair of passive radiators and a woofer. The TV was fueled by Honghu 818 quad-core processor.

     

    We can certainly expect a few upgrades on the upcoming Huawei Vision Smart TV, including the RAM and storage capabilities. We'll know the complete list of specifications on April 8 after its official announcement.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news huawei tvs
    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X