Huawei P40 Pro With Shattered Rear Panel Appears Just After Launch

Huawei recently announced its new-generation flagship P40 series. It has been long since the company has officially introduced the P40 and the P40 Pro, and the latter is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. An image is doing rounds on the web showing the device's rear panel damaged. Details are as follows:

The Huawei P40 Pro is spotted with a broken rear glass panel online. The Frosted Silver color variant of the device can be seen with the damage on the top-left corner of the rear panel right next to the camera module.

It is unknown what exactly caused the damage. But, it looks like a result of a hard fall. The Huawei P40 Pro is said to come with a soft matte glass finish which is not protected by a Gorilla Glass. It is also unknown, if the display of this device survived the fall as there is no image shared of the fascia.

A report from Gizmochina suggests that the spotted device could be a media review unit, an internal prototype, or even a retail store display unit. But, it would be hard to comment to whom the device belonged, considering the handset is yet to go on sale in China.

This also somehow raises concerns about the Huawei P40 Pro's build quality. It is a premium smartphone and is priced on the higher-end spectrum. So, the durable body material is what the consumers expect.

If we talk about the pricing, then the Huawei P40 Pro is said to be available starting at €999 which is somewhere around Rs. 83,541 approx, going all the way up to €1,099 which is roughly equal to Rs. 91,904.

