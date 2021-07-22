Infinix 40X1 Smart TV With MediaTek Chipset India Launch Set For July 30; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last week, we reported that Infinix is all set to launch a 40-inch screen size smart TV by end of this month in India which will come under its X1 Smart series. Now, the Flipkart microsite has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming smart TV dubbed the Infinix 40X1. The launch of the Infinix 40X1 smart TV is scheduled for July 30 and will go for sale via Flipkart. Besides, the listing has also revealed the key features of the upcoming smart TV.

Infinix 40X1 Smart TV: What We Know So Far

Going by the Flipkart listing, the Infinix 40X1 TV will be available in three screen sizes - a 30-inch variant, a 40-inch, and a 43-inch model. The 30-inch model of the Infinix 40X1 smart TV will come with an HD display, while both the 40-inch and the 43-inch models will offer an FHD display.

In terms of design, all the three variants of the Infinix 40X1 Smart Tv will offer a truly bezel-less design and 350 nits brightness. It will come with HDR10 content support which will give you the perfect cinematic experience.

Further, all variants will be powered by the Android TV operating system and will be equipped with 24W box speakers that will support Dolby Audio. They will ship with MediaTek's 64-bit powerful chipset paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB memory. The key highlight of the Infinix 40X1 Smart TV is eye-care technology which will protect your eyes by reducing harmful blue rays.

The upcoming smart TV will also have a built-in Chromecast which will let you stream your favorite entertainment and apps from your phone, tablet, or laptop to your TV. Lastly, the smart TV will support three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Wi-Fi for connectivity.

Infinix 40X1 Smart TV Expected Price In India

Earlier, the company's CEO, Anish Kapoor told Gizbot that the upcoming smart TV will be priced above Rs. 20,000. Since the exact pricing details are still under wraps. So, we cannot get to any conclusion. Considering its features, we can say the upcoming Infinix smart TV will compete with smart TV like the Mi 4A Horizon Edition (40 inches) which is selling at Rs. 24,999 and the Realme 32-inch Smart TV.

