Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch Launched In India With Dolby Audio News oi-Vivek

If you are looking for a 32-inch smart TV with FHD resolution, then you might not find many offerings of this kind. Realme has now launched a new 32-inch smart TV, powered by Android TV OS, which is now offering 1920 x 1080p resolution with additional features like Dolby Audio and more.

Realme Smart TV Full HD Specifications

The Realme Smart TV Full HD is powered by a quad-core processor with Mali 470 MP3 GPU. The smart TV uses an 80cm LED panel with 85 percent NTSC color coverage and is capable of reproducing 16.7million colors with 178 degrees of viewing angle. The smart TV comes with Chroma Boost picture technology to enhance the colors and saturation.

As per the software experience, the Realme Smart TV Full HD comes with Android TV OS with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube along with a smart remote with dedicated hotkeys to access these apps with a single click. The remote also has a dedicated button to access Google Assistant and comes in a sleek package.

Coming to the sound, the Realme Smart TV Full HD has a quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio and is capable of offering 24W of surround sound. The smart TV also has a built-in Chromecast, which can be used to stream content from smartphones and laptops with a single click.

The smart TV has multiple I/O ports with three HDMI ports, a single AV port, two USB-A ports, a LAN port, and a single SPDIF audio output port. As per the wireless connectivity, the smart TV does support 2.4GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. However, it does miss out on 5GHz WiFi, which is a bummer.

Pricing And Availability

The Realme Smart TV Full HD will be available from 29th June for Rs. 18,999 and there is an early bird offer, which brings down the price to Rs. 17,999. Compared to most 32-inch smart TVs in the market, this product feels a bit expensive. However, unlike most of the 32-inch smart TVs, Realme's offering comes with an FHD panel instead of an HD Ready panel, which makes increases the pixels count, offering a denser and rich content consumption experience.

Best Mobiles in India