IPL 2019: How to watch cricket extravaganza live in action on your smartphone? News oi-Vivek IPL 2019 will commence from the 23rd of March

The 11th edition of the India Premier League is here, where eight teams play T-20 cricket for the trophy. The pilot match of the IPL 2019 edition is on the 23rd of March, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru will go head to head with the Chennai Super Kings.

Though you might want to watch the cricket extravaganza on a big television screen, you might not be able to it every time due to work and time restrictions. So, here are the best ways to enjoy IPL 2019 Edition on your smartphones and tablets.

Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium

With the Hotstar VIP account, you can access all the IPL action live in HD for just Rs 365 per year. Do note that, the Hotstar VIP package also includes Formula 1, New Indian Movie Premieres, Latest episodes of Indian TV Shows at 6 AM (every day), and Exclusive Hotstar Specials. You can watch IPL 2019 matches for free, for the first 10 minutes of streaming.

Hotstar Premium costs Rs 199/month or Rs 999 per year, which offers all the Hotstar VIP features and uncut, ad-free American shows and movies.

Jio Cricket

If you are a Jio Prime user, then you can access Jio Cricket from MyJio app. Jio offers free streaming on smartphones and tablets via MyJio app in multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Airtel TV

Airtel is also offering free IPL 2019 streaming via Airtel TV app. This offer is only applicable to those who have an active plan.

Cricbuzz and Cricinfo

Using Cricbuzz and Cricinfo, you can catch live scores and live commentary (text) for free of cost. You can also get information on the upcoming matches, team, overall performance and the series update.

These are some of the best ways to enjoy the upcoming IPL 2019. So, how are you going to support your favorite team?